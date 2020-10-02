ODM’s Boga to face Wiper’s Shee, Ruto-backed Feisal in Msambweni mini-poll

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 – Former Bongwe-Gombato MCA Omar Boga will fly ODM’s flag in the December 15 Msambweni by-election.

The ex-ward representative won 6,183 votes in primaries held on Thursday.



Boga secured the coveted ticket after trouncing his competitor Nicholas Zani who managed to garner 530 votes in the exercise which was marred by delays as some ODM members were left stranded after their names were found missing from the voter register.



The Msambweni seat fell vacant following the death of legislator Suleiman Dori in March.



Boga will face off with Wiper’s Shee Abdulrahman, United Green Movement Party’s Liganje Mwakaonje, and independent candidates Feisal Bader and Mariam Sharlet Akinyi.

Jubilee Party bowed out of the race in favour of ODM in a decision challenged by the party’s Deputy Leader, William Ruto.

The Deputy President said he will not shy off from supporting a candidate of his choice since his party does not have a candidate of its own.

Ruto is understood to be backing Feisal, an independent who paid him a visit on September 24 in the company of a host of national lawmakers from the coast region.