Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Former President Mwai Kibaki signed the Constitution into law on August 27, 2010/XINHUA-File

BBI

Nzamba Kitonga’s death major blow as Kenya gears up to change his 2010 Constitution

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 25 – Legal expert Nzamba Kitonga’a death is no doubt a major blow to the country, coming at a time Kenyans are gearing up for constitutional reforms through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Having led the Committee of Experts that drafted the 2010 Constitution, Nzamba Kitonga’s voice could have been crucial as Kenyans seek to understand the report of the Steering Committee on the Implementation of the BBI to a United Kenya Taskforce that was handed to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition chief Raila Odinga last week.

Nzamba Kitonga collapsed and died on Saturday evening while attending a funeral at his rural home of Mutito, Kitui. He was aged 64.

“I am deeply saddened by the death of my friend Senior Counsel Nzamba Kitonga, a fine constitutional lawyer and a trailblazer whose successes in public service are finely documented,” the president said in a statement from his press team, “We all remember and are forever indebted to Nzamba and his Committee of Experts for midwifing the 2010 constitution and for his many exploits as a lawyer of high standing,” the President eulogised.

The Head of State said the death of Kitonga is a major blow to Kenya especially now that the country is gearing up for fundamental constitutional reforms through the ongoing BBI process.

“Senior Counsel Nzamba Kitonga played a major role in the drafting of the 2010 Constitution and as a country we really needed his input as we take audit of it through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI),” Kenyatta said, mourning him as a constitutional law stalwart and a patriotic Kenyan with unmatched legal prowess.

“It is extremely sad that the cruel hand of death has snatched him from us at a time when our country is entering a constitutional moment,” President Kenyatta said in his message to Kenyans and the family.

Several leaders, including Deputy President William Ruto have described Kitonga as Kenya’s top legal mind.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Former President Mwai Kibaki who unveiled the Constitution midwifed by Kitonga said Kenya will be forever grateful to the constitutional lawyer who led a team that drafted brought change that had been elusive for more than two decades.

“Nzamba made his memorable contribution to an eventful trigger moment that will forever define the direction Kenya’s statehood, as well as statecraft, will take in days to come,” he said.

Odinga was among leaders who sent condolence a condolence message to the family on Saturday night.

Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi led the legal fraternity in mourning Kitonga.

Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr. too eulogised Kitonga as Kenya’s top legal minds.

The BBI report due to be formally unveiled to the public on Monday, October 26, has substantial changes altering the governance model adopted under the 2010 constitution.

Proposed changes include the adoption of a hybrid presidential-parliamentary system under which an elected President appoints a Prime Minister from among members of the majority party in the National Assembly.

The BBI also proposes the appointment of two deputy Prime Ministers and ministers from within the membership of the National Assembly.

Other proposed amendments touch on the Judiciary, one of the key areas Kitonga had recently ventilated on.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Speaking in June 2020, the Kitui-born lawyer and politician called for the restructuring of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) by removing the Attorney General from its membership.

“The AG seats on the JSC and is part of the decision-making process, but after making those decisions, he goes and misadvises the President,” Kitonga said while referring to President Kenyatta’s refusal to appoint 41 JSC-recommended nominee judges.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

BBI

Mourning Nzamba Kitonga, Kenya’s finest lawyer

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 25 – Kenya’s top leaders have mourned Nzamba Kitonga, the Kitui-born constitutional experts as the best legal expert who will be...

11 mins ago

World

Treaty banning nuclear weapons to enter into force

United Nations, United States, Oct 24 – An international treaty banning nuclear weapons has been ratified by a 50th country, the UN said Saturday,...

3 hours ago

BBI

Kalonzo’s BBI reggae resisted by youths in Nyeri

NYERI, Kenya, Oct 25 – Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his entourage encountered hostile reception Saturday afternoon as he popularized the Building Bridges...

3 hours ago

World

Italy protesters, police clash over virus curbs as countries battle case surges

Paris, France, Oct 23 – Italian demonstrators staged Europe’s latest public rally against new anti-coronavirus restrictions early Sunday, as more countries tightened social distancing...

4 hours ago

World

France recalls envoy after Erdogan jibe at Macron

Istanbul, Turkey, Oct 25 – France on Saturday said it was recalling its envoy to Turkey for consultations after comments by Turkish President Recep...

4 hours ago

World

Macron comments provoke Mideast ire, boycotts of French goods

Doha, Qatar, Oct 24 – Calls to boycott French goods are growing in the Arab world and beyond, after President Emmanuel Macron criticised Islamists...

6 hours ago

World

Trump votes in Florida a day after worst US Covid spike

Washington, United States, Oct 24 – President Donald Trump cast his vote Saturday in Florida ahead of another punishing day with three campaign rallies...

12 hours ago

BBI

Nzamba Kitonga, the man who drafted the 2010 Constitution, is dead

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 24 – Lawyer Nzamba Kitonga who played a major role in drafting the 2010 Constitution is dead. Kitonga died of cardiac...

12 hours ago