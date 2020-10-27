Connect with us

President Uhuru Kenyatta during a 2018 NYS graduation ceremony in Gilgil.

NYS nationwide recruitment from Nov 2 to 6

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27- The National Youth Service(NYS) has kicked off its annual nationwide recruitment that will start on November 2 to November 6.  

The organisation has urged youth in all the 47 counties who are interested in joining the service to turn out in large numbers for recruitment.

All prospective candidates aged between 18 and 26 years must be Kenyan citizens willing to offer voluntary service in any part of the country. They must be ready to undergo rigorous physical training.

The service pointed out that orphans who meet the required qualifications will be given first priority subject to production of sufficient documentary proof.

NYS was established in 1964 to train young people on key national issues.

In 2019, the organization was transformed from a state department to a fully-fledged semi-autonomous state corporation after the enactment of the NYS act, 2018 by Parliament.

Its core mandate is to train and mentor Kenya’s youth through paramilitary and regimentation, National building programs, Technical and vocational training in various skills and trades.

