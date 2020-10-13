Connect with us

NYS Director-General Matilda Sakwa clarified that the additional measure is aimed at preventing the spread of pandemic which has so far claimed 777 lives with 41,619 cases having been recorded in the country since mid-March/FILE/NYS

County News

NYS candidates to produce COVID-19 free certificates during November listing

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 –  Prospective candidates wishing to participate in this year’s National Youth Service recruitment slated for November will be required to present a COVID-19 free certificate at recruitment centres.

Successful recruits are usually required to undergo a medical checkup during and after recruitment.

But through an advertisement in the Government Advertising Agency Publication (MyGov.), NYS Director-General Matilda Sakwa clarified that the additional measure is aimed at preventing the spread of pandemic which has so far claimed 777 lives with 41,619 cases having been recorded in the country since mid-March.

Sakwa announced the recruitment exercises are set to commence on November 2 and run up to November 6 across 333 centres countrywide..

Successful candidates will be admitted to NYS Colleges at Gilgil and Naivasha for the NYS basic paramilitary training on dates and times specified in respective calling letters.

The NYS Director-General said orphans who meet requirements will be given special preference subject to production of sufficient documentary proof such as a parents’ death certificates or burial permits.

Sakwa said all recruitment centres are constitutionally mandated to follow the one-third gender rule where at least 33 per cent of recruits are required to be of either gender.

Successful recruits are required to be Kenyan, undergo medical checkup during and after recruitment, fit, present a KCSE certificate with a minimum grade of D, original and photocopies of the national identity card, and academic certificates.

They are also required to be between 18 and 24 years, have a valid certificate of good conduct and be prepared to give voluntary service in any part of the country.

