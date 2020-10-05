Connect with us

Capital News
Two people were killed and several injured when chaos broke out in Murang'a ahead of Deputy President William Ruto's visit on October 4, 2020.

Kenya

NTSA summons 2 matatu SACCO officials over Murang’a chaos

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5 – The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has now summoned sacco officials from the Neo Kenya Mpya Commuters Limited and Joy Kenya Services Limited over Sunday chaos in Murang’a where two people were killed.

The authority said the officials are expected to “provide insight into the incident” that occurred when pro and anti-Deputy President William Ruto supporters clashed ahead of his visit to the area.

On Sunday night, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai said matatus which ferried the youths to the area were under investigations.

“The Inspector General of Police has ordered vehicles that ferried the youths there to be tracked down,” said Charles Owino, the National Police Spokesman.

Owino said the IG had also ordered the arrest of MPs Alice Wahome (Kandara) and Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu).

The two were summoned to record statements with police at the Central region’s Criminal Investigations office in Nyeri.

The two leaders are accused of planning the violence, which they blamed on their rivals.

The deaths occurred after chaos erupted when youths allied to Ruto clashed with others opposed to his visit in the region, where he presided over a church fundraising.

Ruto condemned the violence which according to legislators who accompanied him was planned by their counterparts from the Kieleweke faction of Jubilee Party.

Deputy President William Ruto and Kandara MP Alice Wahome during a church fundraiser in Murang’a on October 4, 2020.

Wahome, accused police of ignoring her calls to report the alleged plot to disrupt Sunday’s meeting.

