NMS to roll out free COVID-19 screening across Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) is on Saturday set to commence a free COVID-19 mass testing exercise across Nairobi that will run until Sunday.

The Major General Mohammed Badi-led agency will conduct the exercise in all the seventeen city sub-counties as part of its effort to fight the virus, the city having recorded a surge in the number of infections being reported daily in recent weeks.

“Nairobi Metropolitan Services will be conducting mass Covid-19 testing across all sub-counties on October 17 and 18, 2020. See posters to confirm your venue. Remember to wash your hands, sanitize, observe social distance and all other Covid-19 regulations,” a dispatch from NMS read in part.

NMS undertook a similar exercise in May where close to 3,000 city residents were tested for the virus that has caused untold suffering to millions of Kenyans since the first case was reported in the country in March.

The easing of some of the COVID-19 restrictions in Kenya has been linked to the latest surge in the number of infections that risk triggering the re-imposition of tougher containment measures.

When he opened the economy and eased some of the COVID-19 restrictions on September 27, President Uhuru Kenyatta had warned that he would not hesitate to re-introduce tougher measures if virus cases surge.

In person learning for learners in Grade 4, Class 8 and Form 4 resumed on October 12 with the Ministry of Health warning that the pupils’ risk being recalled back home if the COVID-19 situation in the country worsens.

Bars, entertainment and restraints which were allowed to resume operations albeit under limited operating hours also risk being shut if a recent warning by the government is anything to go by.

The number of people attending places of worship, funerals and weddings was also increased.

Kenya has so far recorded 43, 580 cases, 31, 648 recoveries and 813 deaths.

-Testing centres –

Nairobi South Health Centre and Plainsview in South B will be the venue for mass testing in Starehe Constituency while Dagoretti North residents will be tested at Muslim Chief’s office on Saturday and Kilimani Primary School on Sunday. Kayole II Health Centre will host Embakasi Central residents.

Embakasi North residents will be tested at Dandora I Health Centre while Githurai Primary School is where Roysambu residents can go to know their COVID-19 status.

Kasarani Health Centre will be the mass testing location for Kasarani residents while people from Kamukunji will be tested at Zawadi Primary School on Saturday and Eastleigh Health Centre on Sunday.

Mukuru Health Centre will serve as testing venue for Embakasi South sub-county residents, High Ridge Primary School and Kihumbuini Grounds for Westlands residents, Huruma Lions Health Centre for Mathare residents, Ngei Primary School for Langata and Kibra DO’s office for Kibra residents.

For Ruaraka sub-county, Mathare North Health Centre will be the mass testing venue, Mutuini Hospital for Dagoretti South people, Nairobi Pentecostal Glory Church for Embakasi East residents, Umoja I Health Centre for Embakasi West while those from Makadara will converge at Star of Hope Primary School on Saturday and Rabai Road Primary School on Sunday.