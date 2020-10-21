National Assembly set to start vetting envoys nominated by President Kenyatta

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21- The National Assembly is set to start vetting 15 nominees of President Uhuru Kenyatta for various positions of Ambassador and High Commissioners.

National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai said the vetting will start next week on Thursday, with invitations already sent out to the nominees.

The exercise will be carried out by the Departmental Committee on Defence and Foreign Relations.

Among those set to be vetted this week include National Counter Terrorism Centre Director Amb. Martin Kimani- who was nominated to take over as Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York.

Others nominated as High Commissioners are Amb. John Tipis (Canberra), Immaculate Wambua (Ottawa), and Amb. Catherine Mwangi (Pretoria).

Amb. Jean Kamau (Addis Ababa) Linday Kiptiness (Bangkok), Amb. Lemarron Kaanto (Brasilia) and Amb. Daniel Wambura (Bujumbura) were deployed as ambassadors.

Stella Munyi was assigned to Harare, Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Samuel Nandwa (Juba), Ngewa Mukala (Khartoum), Maj. Gen. (Rtd.) Amb. Benson Ogutu( Moscow), Joshua Gatimu (Tehran), Tabu Irina (Tokyo), and Amb. Jean Kimani (UNHABITAT.)