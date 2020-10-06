Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
MPs in the National Assembly. Photo/CFM-FILE.

Kenya

National Assembly now want Senate out of Counties Revenue share debate in future

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6- A new National Assembly and Senate face-off is looming over who should be the final decision maker on the crucial responsibilities of the Division of Revenue at the Counties.

The country is yet to recover from a protracted battle among different factions of the Senate- who eventually settled on a compromised revenue sharing formula that saw no county lose a penny.

On Tuesday, Members of the National Assembly blamed their Senate counterparts for the financial crisis experienced at the counties saying they played politics for too long before they agreed on the County Revenue Formula.

While supporting the Bill by the Budget and Appropriation Committee that maintained that Counties should receive Sh316.5 billion, House Majority Leader Amos Kimunya and Kiminini Member of Parliament Chris Wamalwa want the Division of Revenue to be determined solely by the National Assembly.  

“We need a legislative proposal to provide the framework in terms of operationalization. Let the Division of Revenue be a responsibility of this House and Senate concentrate on the interests of the Counties. Once they concentrate on their core business and we concentrate on ours, then delays will be gone,” Wamalwa said.

According to Kimunya, the National  Assembly is best suited to deal with money matters and the senate should not be involved, pointing out that they have proved that they can easily put service delivery in Counties at a standstill.

“All money matters should be brought to this House because I remember we passed a Bill here that allowed Counties to receive at least some percentage of the total money as the Senate deliberates on the formula to avoid a crisis at the Counties and we took it to our colleagues and until today, it is lying there. It has not been acted upon,” Kimunya said.  

Garissa Township Member of Parliament Aden Duale and his Suba South counterpart John Mbadi said Senate must put their political differences aside to avoid halting service delivery at the Counties.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I am happy that the Committee still maintains that the Counties should receive the 316.5 billion shillings that we had agreed on and so, the other Sh56 billion the Senate has been talking about was just political gimmicks,” Duale said.

County workers have not received their salaries for several months now due to the confusion on the division of revenue. 

On September 17, the Senate resolved the Counties revenue impasse after Senators unanimously voted in support of the third basis formula for funds allocation after 10 failed attempts but Counties are yet to receive the funds because the Bill has to be assented to by President Uhuru Kenyatta after the two Houses are in agreement.

In the formula that will now be used to disburse Sh316.5 billion to the counties, no county will receive less than what they received in the year 2019-2020 financial year.

The Bill passed by the Senate took into account eight parameters including Basic share at 20 percent, Population 18 percent, Health 17 percent, Poverty Level 14 percent, Agriculture,10 percent, Roads 8 percent, Land 8 percent, and Urban 5 percent.

The formula further indicated that counties should receive Sh370 billion starting 2021-2022 to 2024, a proposal that the National Assembly members termed as a political strategy.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Kenya

Industrial Area Remand closed to new prisoners after COVID-19 cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6- The Government on Tuesday announced the closure of Industrial Area Remand Prison, following increased cases of COVID-19 infections among prisoners....

27 mins ago

World

UAE, Israel ministers in ‘historic’ first meet at Holocaust Memorial

Berlin, Germany, Oct 6 – The foreign ministers of Israel and the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday visited the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin during...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

24-hour COVID-19 positivity rate surges to 10.8pc as Nairobi, Turkana top tally

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – The health ministry reported a 10.8 per cent COVID-19 positivity rate on Tuesday marking a major surge in weeks,...

2 hours ago

Corona Virus

KNEC reslots 2020 KCPE, KCSE assessments to March 2021

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – The Kenya Certificate of Primary Examination (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) assessments initially scheduled to kick...

4 hours ago

County News

DP Ruto says Murang’a warmongers known to police, demands action

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked the police to hold to account those behind the Murang’a violence on Sunday....

4 hours ago

County News

Class 8, Form 4 learners to report back to school on Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has announced the phased re-opening of schools for Competency Based Curriculum Class Grade 4,...

6 hours ago

World

Nearly two decades after US invasion, Afghans fear Taliban return

Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct 6 – Almost two decades after the United States launched air strikes against Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban regime and started what would...

8 hours ago

Capital Health

Governors want county-level NHIF listing halted in tiff with MoH

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – The Council of Governors has called for the immediate suspension of the ongoing National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) registration...

8 hours ago