Nakuru court orders Police IG to reinstate MP Oscar Sudi’s bodyguards

NAKURU, Kenya, Oct 7 – A Nakuru court on Wednesday reinstated Kapseret lawmaker Oscar Sudi’s bodyguards.
Senior Resident Magistrate, Isaac Orenge ordered the Inspector General of Police, Hilary Mutyambai to immediately deploy bodyguards to the lawmaker.
The ruling followed an application filed by Sudi on Tuesday demanding reinstatement of his security.
The MP’s lawyer, Bernard Ng’etich, accused the Inspector General of condemning his client unheard.
Sudi’s security detail was withdrawn on September 14, way before he was charged with two counts of hate speech and an additional count on offensive conduct.
Orenge said the petitioner was not accorded fair hearing adding that the decision by the Inspector General was unfair administrative action.
He termed Mutyambai’s action as illegal and uncalled for.
“The accused person is entitled to bodyguard and I direct that direct that they be reinstated in accordance to the law,” said the Magistrate.