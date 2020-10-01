Connect with us

Speaker Justin Muturi says the fate of Mwende Mwinzi (pictured) whose appointment as the Ambassador of Kenya to Seoul, South Korea, faced hurdles over her dual nationality, lies with President Uhuru Kenyatta/File/Handout

Kenya

Muturi blocks bid to stonewall Mwende Mwinzi’s ambassadorial appointment

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi says the fate of Mwende Mwinzi whose appointment as the Ambassador of Kenya to Seoul, South Korea, faced hurdles over her dual nationality, lies with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Muturi, in a brief communication issued on Thursday, opined that the matter no longer sits with Parliament after the court last year found she does not have to renounce her American citizenship.

Meanwhile, Speaker stood down the motion in which the House Committee on Implementation wanted MPs to reject Mwinzi’s nomination after she failed to fulfil the conditions set by the House on 6th June 2019, regarding her renouncement of the United States of American citizenship.

Committee on Implementation Chairperson Moitalel Ole Kenta protested that the motion had been altered from the one the Committee had approved.

More to follow…

In this article:
