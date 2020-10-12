Connect with us

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.

Kenya

Mutua to appeal ruling requiring governors aspiring for presidency to resign 6 months prior

Published

By Josphat Mwangi in Nyeri and Jemimmah Mueni in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 12-Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua now says he will appeal a court ruling that requires Governors interested to vie for the presidency to resign six months prior.

Speaking during his meet the people tour in Nyeri to popularize his Presidential bid, Mutua said the court’s ruling discriminates against Governors because MPs aspiring to Governors are not required to resign.

“This recent ruling can only be viewed as discriminatory, unfair and unconstitutional and we are going to take measures including going to court to appeal, because why a Governor,” posed Mutua who has expressed interest in the top job.

Other than Mutua, other Governors who have so far expressed interest in running for the top seat include Kivutha Kibwana of Makueni, Muranga’s Mwangi wa Iria and Kakamega’s Wycliffe Oparanya.

According to the ruling issued by Justice Weldon Korir, Governors who fail to resign will be ineligible and will not be cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Justice Korir said the only holders of political office who can stand in a presidential election without relinquishing their offices are the President, the Deputy President, or a Member of Parliament.

