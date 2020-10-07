Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru. /CFM-FILE.

County News

Mucheru, Postmaster to appear before Senate ICT team over Sh6bn PCK debt

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, the Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK) Board of Directors and Postmaster General Daniel Kagwe were set to appear before the Senate Standing Committee on ICT on Wednesday to respond to queries over woes facing the State-owned postal agency.

The meeting comes two weeks after Mucheru  told the Senators that the National Treasury was considering a Sh810 million bailout to the State-owned corporation which has not paid salaries and arrears for its employees since March.

This was in response to a petition filed by PCK employees who asked the National Assembly through the departmental committee on Information, Communication and Technology to probe the corporations’ failure to pay salaries.

ICT Principal Secretary Esther Koimett informed the Gideon Moi-led team that the ministry together with the National Treasury which is the sole shareholder of PCK is working towards debt restructuring and rationalization.

Kagwe told MPs that PCK losses had accumulated to Sh5.9 billion as at June 2020 and therefore the corporation could not meet its obligations.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Hurricane Delta bears down on Mexico’s Caribbean coast

Cancun, Mexico, Oct 6 – An “extremely dangerous” hurricane bore down Tuesday on Mexico’s Caribbean coast, where the military was mobilized and tens of...

22 mins ago

Corona Virus

Trump calls off stimulus talks, Fed says recovery faster with aid

Washington, United States, Oct 6 – President Donald Trump on Tuesday called off talks on a new stimulus plan to boost the Covid-ravaged US...

49 mins ago

Top stories

Last month warmest September on record globally: EU

Paris, France, Oct 7 – Earth’s surface was warmer last month than during any September on record, with temperatures since January tracking those of...

1 hour ago

Politics

As US reels, Pence and Harris square off in critical VP debate

Salt Lake City, United States, Oct 7 – For once in their rollercoaster US presidential election, principals Donald Trump and Joe Biden yield the...

1 hour ago

Corona Virus

US agency wants 2 months safety data before approving Covid-19 vaccine

Washington, United States, Oct 6 – The US Food and Drug Administration made public its guidance for issuing emergency approval for a Covid-19 vaccine...

1 hour ago

Kenya

UNICEF lauds Kenya for reopening schools after closure over COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 – The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has welcomed the Ministry of Education’s announcement o re-open schools from next week....

3 hours ago

Headlines

7 injured as Al shabaab opens fire on Mandera bus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – Al Shabaab attackers opened fire on a bus in Mandera Tuesday injuring seven passengers, police said. The attack occurred...

13 hours ago

World

UAE, Israel ministers in ‘historic’ first meet at Holocaust Memorial

Berlin, Germany, Oct 6 – The foreign ministers of Israel and the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday visited the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin during...

14 hours ago