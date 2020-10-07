Mucheru, Postmaster to appear before Senate ICT team over Sh6bn PCK debt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, the Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK) Board of Directors and Postmaster General Daniel Kagwe were set to appear before the Senate Standing Committee on ICT on Wednesday to respond to queries over woes facing the State-owned postal agency.



The meeting comes two weeks after Mucheru told the Senators that the National Treasury was considering a Sh810 million bailout to the State-owned corporation which has not paid salaries and arrears for its employees since March.



This was in response to a petition filed by PCK employees who asked the National Assembly through the departmental committee on Information, Communication and Technology to probe the corporations’ failure to pay salaries.



ICT Principal Secretary Esther Koimett informed the Gideon Moi-led team that the ministry together with the National Treasury which is the sole shareholder of PCK is working towards debt restructuring and rationalization.

Kagwe told MPs that PCK losses had accumulated to Sh5.9 billion as at June 2020 and therefore the corporation could not meet its obligations.