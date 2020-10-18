Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
JLAC Committee Chairman Kigano Muturi argues that the bill seeks to codify the best practice that crucial offices such as that of the CJ or Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) should not remain vacant for a long period/FILE/COUTERSY

Headlines

MP seeks commencement of CJ listing 6 months before incumbent’s exit

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) will be compelled to begin recruitment of a Chief Justice within six months before the incumbent’s term ends if a draft bill proposed by the National Assembly Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs becomes law.

In his memorandum, the Committee Chairman Kigano Muturi argues that the bill seeks to codify the best practice that crucial offices such as that of the CJ or Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) should not remain vacant for a long period.

Article 167 of the Constitution  provides that the holder of the office of the Chief Justice should serve a non-renewable 10-year term but must retire on attaining the age of 70 years or whichever comes first.

“In light of the cited constitutional provisions, it is apparent that the Judicial Service Commission can foresee the arising of a vacancy in the Office of the Chief Justice and commence the recruitment process before the date of the actual occurrence of the vacancy,” he stated.

Chief Justice David Maraga is for instance expected to vacate office by January 12, 2021 on attaining the retirement age.

The Kigano Bill comes at a time when there is a looming showdown in the JSC over the succession of Maraga.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Armenia, Azerbaijan trade accusations of breaking new truce

Stepanakert, Azerbaijan, Oct 17 – Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of violating a new ceasefire over Nagorno-Karabakh on Sunday, as they tried for...

4 seconds ago

County News

DP Ruto makes extensive Meru tour as State-imposed gag eases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Deputy President William Ruto made an extensive tour of Meru County on Saturday hosted by Senator Mithika Linturi, days...

3 hours ago

business

Airlines face tough winter as hoped-for pick-up fails to materialise

Paris, France, Oct 18 – Airlines face a long, hard winter after a much hoped for rebound from the coronavirus crisis failed to materialise,...

3 hours ago

Africa

Five things to know about Guinea

Conakry, Guinea, Oct 18 – Guinea is among the world’s poorest countries, despite significant mineral resources, and has a turbulent political history. Here is...

3 hours ago

Politics

Bolivians expect ‘upheaval’ as general election looms

La Paz, Bolivia, Oct 18 – Voters expect social upheaval for the second time in a year no matter who wins Sunday’s general election...

3 hours ago

US Elections (2020)

Trump sets hectic campaign pace, while frontrunner Biden stays home

Janesville, United States, Oct 18 – President Donald Trump campaigned at a frenetic pace Saturday in a three-state trip that started with a Michigan...

3 hours ago

World

France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher

Conflans-Sainte-Honorine , France, Oct 17 – Rallies in dozens of cities across France were expected Sunday in a show of solidarity and defiance following...

5 hours ago

World

Pretenders to Merkel’s crown go head-to-head in debate

Berlin, Germany, Oct 17 – The three men vying to lead German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s CDU party took each other on in an online...

8 hours ago