MP Mohamed Ali roots for full implementation of 2010 Constitution

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27- Nyali Member of Parliament Mohamed Ali has raised concerns over the proposed expanded Executive outlined in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Speaking to Capital Newsbeat, the legislator pointed out that the creation of a Prime Minister’s Position with two deputies as well as having more Members of Parliament will only increase the wage bill.

He indicated that other than creating more burden for Kenyans, this will also promote negative ethnicity across the country as Kenyans gamble for opportunities.

“If it was all about the interest of all Kenyans in this country, then I would support the Punguza Mizigo Bill. That one would be better for this country,” he said.

He also questioned the proposal to have young people set up businesses and operate them for seven years without paying tax arguing that the proposal will be taken advantage of by the rich people who are capable of starting up businesses under their children’s names.

Further, the vocal MP pointed out that the third gender rule will not be achieved by electing 47 women senators and urged the government to support Kenyan women who vie for elective positions.

“The problem with this country is that even women themselves do not support each other. If that issue is to be sorted, then scrapping off the Women Represenattative’s seat and electing 47 female senators is not the solution. First, women should learn to support their fellow women and the government should consider women,” he said.

He further questioned the reasoning behind senate’s role saying its mandate in Counties Revenue Allocation should not be interfered with.

“The Constitution is clear on the role of Senate and you cannot talk of devolution without Senate and you cannot take away the mandate of one House and give it to the other House and you claim you wanat peace and inclusivity. Let us stop all these,” he urged.

Ali also emphasised the need for the government to fully implement the 2010 Constitution and do away with the BBI.

“Let it be the way it is now. The constitution is very clear and the only thing that we need to do is ensure that those things which are yet to be achieved in the current Constitution are achieved by 2022. We cannot rush to amend a Constitution yet what was expected to be implemented like the Two-Thirds Gender Rule has not been implemented,” Ali said.

The report was launched at the Bomas of Kenya on Monday, at a ceremony attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga among others.