Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Former President Mwai Kibaki signed the Constitution into law on August 27, 2010/XINHUA-File

BBI

MP Mohamed Ali roots for full implementation of 2010 Constitution

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct  27- Nyali Member of Parliament Mohamed Ali has raised concerns over the proposed expanded Executive outlined in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Speaking to Capital Newsbeat, the legislator pointed out that the creation of a Prime Minister’s Position with two deputies as well as having more Members of Parliament will only increase the wage bill.

 He indicated that other than creating more burden for Kenyans, this will also promote negative ethnicity across the country as Kenyans gamble for opportunities.

“If it was all about the interest of all Kenyans in this country, then I would support the Punguza Mizigo Bill. That one would be better for this country,” he said.

He also questioned the proposal to have young people set up businesses and operate them for seven years without paying tax arguing that the proposal will be taken advantage of by the rich people who are capable of starting up businesses under their children’s names.

Further, the vocal MP pointed out that the third gender rule will not be achieved by electing 47 women senators and urged the government to support Kenyan women who vie for elective positions.

“The problem with this country is that even women themselves do not support each other. If that issue is to be sorted, then scrapping off the Women Represenattative’s seat and electing 47 female senators is not the solution. First, women should learn to support their fellow women and the government should consider women,” he said.

He further questioned the reasoning behind senate’s role saying its mandate in Counties Revenue Allocation should not be interfered with.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The Constitution is clear on the role of Senate and you cannot talk of devolution without Senate and you cannot take away the mandate of one House and give it to the other House and you claim you wanat peace and inclusivity. Let us stop all these,” he urged.

Ali also emphasised the need for the government to fully implement the 2010 Constitution and do away with the BBI.

“Let it be the way it is now. The constitution is very clear and the only thing that we need to do is ensure that those things which are yet to be achieved in the current Constitution are achieved by 2022. We cannot rush to amend a Constitution yet what was expected to be implemented like the Two-Thirds Gender Rule has not been implemented,” Ali said.

The report was launched at the Bomas of Kenya on Monday, at a ceremony attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga among others.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

BBI

Collection of 1 million signatures to follow after BBI launch

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Following the formal launch of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, the next steps for its proponents will be...

35 mins ago

BBI

Sakaja Says National Dialogue on BBI key Before Referendum

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27- The debate on the Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) report continues to elicit mixed reactions among leaders with Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Matatus to strike from next week over continued 60pc COVID rule capacity

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Matatu operators have threatened to ground their vehicles from Tuesday next week if the government does not lift COVID-19...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

3 Mombasa MCAs, County Assembly staffer test positive for COVID-19

MOMBASA, Kenya, Oct 27 – Three Mombasa Members of County Assembly (MCAs) and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19. Deputy Speaker Fadhili...

3 hours ago

World

With new tools, Facebook aims to avoid election fiasco repeat

San Francisco, United States, Oct 27 – Facebook is leveraging its vast resources to help protect the 2020 election against the kind of massive...

3 hours ago

World

Moon richer in water than once thought

Paris, France, Oct 27 – There may be far more water on the Moon than previously thought, according to two studies published Monday raising...

3 hours ago

World

Trump boosted by Supreme Court confirmation days from US election

Washington, United States, Oct 26 – President Donald Trump’s struggling reelection campaign received a boost Monday with the confirmation of his latest Supreme Court...

3 hours ago

County News

NYS nationwide recruitment from Nov 2 to 6

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27- The National Youth Service(NYS) has kicked off its annual nationwide recruitment that will start on November 2 to November 6....

6 hours ago