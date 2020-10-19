Connect with us

MP Jumwa remanded in police cell until Thursday to face murder charge

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya Oct 19 – Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa will spend three more days in police custody pending a psychiatric examination before she pleads to a murder charge.

Mombasa High Court Judge Njoki Mwangi ruled on Monday that Jumwa and her co-accused Geoffrey Otieno who is her aide will remain in custody until they undergo mental checks before they plead on Thursday.

The duo will be remanded at the Mombasa Port police station and will undergo the psychiatric tests at the Coast General Hospital.

Jumwa and her aide are accused of murder and assault charges over last year’s shooting in Ganda Ward that left one person dead and several others injured.

