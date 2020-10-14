Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Jumwa is said to have stormed a meeting organised by ODM candidate Reuben Katana at his home, where chaos ensued, with locals accusing her driver of shooting a person.

Headlines

MP Jumwa, Aide to face murder and assault charges

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa is set to face murder and assault charges, over last year’s shooting in Ganda Ward that left one person dead and several others injured.

The Director of Public Prosecutions, who approved the charges, said Jumwa will face the charges alongside her aide Geoffrey Otieno.

The charges were approved by Mombasa DPP’s Regional Head Alloys Kemo.

The incident occurred on October 29, 209 during chaos that rocked Ganda Ward.

Police said at the time that violence broke out when the the MP stormed a political meeting, leading to the fatal shooting of 48-year-old Gumbao Jola.

The Ganda Ward seat fell vacant after the nullification of the election of Abdul Omar, an independent candidate who was also supported by Jumwa.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Lebanon, Israel hold landmark maritime border talks

Naqura, Lebanon, Oct 14 – Lebanon and Israel, still technically at war, held unprecedented talks under UN and US auspices on Wednesday to settle...

51 mins ago

Headlines

CJ appoints 5 judges to hear petitions on his advise to Uhuru to dissolve Parliament

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 14 – Chief Justice David Maraga has appointed a five-judge bench to hear and determine constitutional and judicial review applications challenging...

4 hours ago

World

Saudi hosts G20 talks on virus recovery, debt relief

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Oct 14 – G20 finance ministers and central bankers are set to hold talks Wednesday aimed at spurring global recovery from...

6 hours ago

World

New lockdowns from China to Europe as virus trials stumble

Paris, France, Oct 13 – As Europe imposed new restrictions to try to stall a surging second wave of the novel coronavirus, hopes for...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Aosa says cartels must be fought to win graft war

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 14 – The National Community Based Organization Council (NCBO) says the war against corruption will never be won unless cartels are...

6 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Defence CS Monica Juma’s message to troops in Somalia on KDF Day

I take this opportunity to salute our soldiers who are deployed in various ForwardOperating Bases in Somalia on this auspicious day when we commemorate...

8 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Political violence eroding gains in fighting extremism

Politically motivated violence is a recurrent challenge in many countries. Sadly, youth play a prominent role in perpetrating such violence.  Throughout history, young people...

9 hours ago

Capital Health

Health Ministry Warns Against Fumigating Students In School

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 13 – The Ministry of Health has warned against fumigating children in schools after videos went viral of learners being sprayed...

18 hours ago