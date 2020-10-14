MP Jumwa, Aide to face murder and assault charges

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa is set to face murder and assault charges, over last year’s shooting in Ganda Ward that left one person dead and several others injured.

The Director of Public Prosecutions, who approved the charges, said Jumwa will face the charges alongside her aide Geoffrey Otieno.

The charges were approved by Mombasa DPP’s Regional Head Alloys Kemo.

The incident occurred on October 29, 209 during chaos that rocked Ganda Ward.

Police said at the time that violence broke out when the the MP stormed a political meeting, leading to the fatal shooting of 48-year-old Gumbao Jola.

The Ganda Ward seat fell vacant after the nullification of the election of Abdul Omar, an independent candidate who was also supported by Jumwa.