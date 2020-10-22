Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa in the dock when he was charged with murder in Mombasa on October 22, 2020.

County News

MP Aisha Jumwa and her lover charged with murder

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya Oct 22 – Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and her lover Geoffrey Okuto were charged with murder on Thursday.

Both pleaded not guilty when they were charged over the murder of Ngumbao Jola who was killed in chaos that ensued during campaigns for a by-election in Ganda Ward on October 15, 2019.

Court documents showed that Okuto, who is the first accused person in the case, has been in a stable relationship with Jumwa after the legislator divorced her husband some 20 years ago.

Okuto also denied the murder charges.

Jumwa’s defence team, which comprise of lawyers Danstan Omari, Wycliff Ombeta and Jared Magolo, applied to have the two released on bail terms.

However, Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecution Alloys Kemo applied to be given enough time to file an affidavit opposing the bail.

Mombasa High Court Judge Lady Justice Njoki Mwangi allowed the prosecution two hours to file the affidavit which was expected later Thursday.

“The prosecution should file and serve the affidavit. The defense team should also file a replying affidavit within the next two hours. The matter will come at 2 pm,” ruled Mwangi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Kenya

Westgate terror suspects’ sentencing pushed to Oct 30

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 22 – Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi has postponed the sentencing of two convicted persons found to have participated in the attack...

4 mins ago

World

Egypt to vote for new ‘rubber-stamp’ parliament

Cairo, Egypt, Oct 22 – Egyptians go to the polls this weekend to elect a new parliament, which critics say will just replicate a...

4 hours ago

BBI

BBI Wants Chebukati And Other IEBC Commissioners Vetted Afresh

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 22 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will undergo radical changes in its management structure if recommendations by the...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya keen to reclaim her position in Space

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22- Kenya has embarked on a journey to reclaim its position in the space sector to enhance access to services and...

4 hours ago

BBI

How BBI intends to end delayed payments for government suppliers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – Suppliers doing business with the government will no longer have to chase payments for months or even years if...

4 hours ago

BBI

BBI report about Kenyans, not us: Uhuru, Raila

KISII, Kenya Oct 22 – President Kenyatta has urged Kenyans to read and understand the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report unveiled Wednesday. He said...

5 hours ago

BBI

BBI wants DPP and DCI offices strengthened for effective prosecutions

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – In a move aimed at enhancing investigations and ultimately successful prosecution of cases, the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report...

5 hours ago

BBI

Medical Commission proposed in BBI to set standards

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 22 – A protracted struggle by medics in the country to have a Commission which will be responsible for setting national...

5 hours ago