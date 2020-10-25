Mourning Nzamba Kitonga, Kenya’s finest lawyer

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 25 – Kenya’s top leaders have mourned Nzamba Kitonga, the Kitui-born constitutional experts as the best legal expert who will be remembered for leading the team that drafted the 2010 Constitution which is now set for changes as proposed by the Building Bridges Initiative report.
Kitonga, 64, collapsed and died while attending a funeral in his rural home in Mutito, Kitui in what has shocked the nation, coming at a time the constitution he midwifed is set to undergo changes. He had not made public his views about the document that was handed over to President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner Raila Odinga last week.
Former President Mwai Kibaki who unveiled the Constitution midwifed by Kitonga said Kenya will be forever grateful to the constitutional lawyer who led a team that drafted brought change that had been elusive for more than two decades.
“Nzamba made his memorable contribution to an eventful trigger moment that will forever define the direction Kenya’s statehood, as well as statecraft, will take in days to come,” he said.