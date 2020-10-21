Moi era Former Police Commissioner Duncan Wachira is dead

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISII, Kenya Oct 21 — Former Police Commissioner Duncan Wachira, who served between 1996 to 1998, is dead.

Wachira, who served during the era of former President the late Daniel arap Moi, passed at his Nairobi home on Wednesday morning, according to his family.

President Uhuru Kenyatta sent a message of condolence to the family, relatives and friends of the former police chief, describing him as a dedicated officer.

In his message of comfort, the President remembered the former police boss as a true servant of the nation and a patriot who was committed to the wellbeing of the country.

“I have known Duncan Wachira as a man of great insight and unique qualities. During his time as the head of our police service, Mr Wachira pioneered reforms that improved the welfare of our men and women in uniform.

“Mr Wachira is also remembered for his no-nonsense approach to the fight against crime, especially in Nairobi. It is during his time as the top cop, I remember, that many organised criminal syndicates were dismantled,” the President eulogised.

The Head of State said Mr Wachira’s virtues of hard work and dedication to duty will remain an inspiration to many young Kenyans especially those serving the country in the disciplined forces.