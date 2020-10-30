Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matianfi. /

BBI

Matiangi warns security forces against being misused by politicians in raging BBI debate

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 30- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has warned Regional and County Commissioners against being misused by politicians during the raging debate on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Matiangi instead urged them to focus on facilitating security to the political class to ensure the law is maintained, without taking sides.

“In the field we will facilitative the political leaders and I am choosing my words carefully because I mean we will facilitate them as they discuss the matter and organize the people for debate. It is not in our position to lead the debate on BBI,” he said, “that is the work of the politicians.”

Security forces came under sharp criticism last month when meetings by Deputy President William Ruto and his allies who are opposed to the BBI report were cancelled. Some were later allowed under strict conditions.

Ruto and his allies said police were being misused by unnamed officials in the Executive, but Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai has denied the claims.

The National Security Advisory Council last month directed the politicians to always seek clearance from police before holding any meeting, in what Ruto and allies said was targetting them.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Poll finds majority of Europeans would vote for Biden

Paris, France, Oct 30 – Joe Biden would hammer Donald Trump in the upcoming US presidential election if it were Europeans heading to the...

7 mins ago

BBI

‘2010 plebiscite cost Sh10bn under your watch!’: IEBC dismisses Raila’s Sh2bn BBI bill

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 30 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Thursday dismissed assertions by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga that a...

3 hours ago

World

New Zealanders back euthanasia – early poll results

Wellington, New Zealand, Oct 30 – New Zealanders have voted overwhelmingly to legalise euthanasia in what supporters said was a victory for “choice” and...

4 hours ago

Corona Virus

Kisii funeral stopped as children feud over mothers’ cultural same-sex union

KISIII, Kenya, Oct 30 – A planned sendoff for a 72-year-old woman took a dramatic turn on Thursday after police stormed the ceremony to...

4 hours ago

BBI

DP Ruto says consensus-based BBI vote critical for national unity

KAJIADO, Kenya, Oct 30 — Deputy President William Ruto has urged leaders to work together towards a consensus on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI)...

4 hours ago

World

Trump, Biden square off in key Midwestern states

Tampa, United States, Oct 29 – Donald Trump and Joe Biden square off with rallies in key Midwestern states on Friday as a resurgent...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

Health surveillance heightened in Kitui after 3 virus-linked deaths in a family

KITUI, Kenya, Oct 30 – Kitui health officials upscaled contact tracing on Thursday after three family members who contracted COVID-19 died in a week’s...

5 hours ago

World

Red lines, high stakes for Brand France in conservative Gulf

Doha, Qatar, Oct 30 – French brands have long enjoyed prestige in the Gulf, but the country’s clout in the conservative region is in...

5 hours ago