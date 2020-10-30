Matiangi warns security forces against being misused by politicians in raging BBI debate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 30- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has warned Regional and County Commissioners against being misused by politicians during the raging debate on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Matiangi instead urged them to focus on facilitating security to the political class to ensure the law is maintained, without taking sides.

“In the field we will facilitative the political leaders and I am choosing my words carefully because I mean we will facilitate them as they discuss the matter and organize the people for debate. It is not in our position to lead the debate on BBI,” he said, “that is the work of the politicians.”

Security forces came under sharp criticism last month when meetings by Deputy President William Ruto and his allies who are opposed to the BBI report were cancelled. Some were later allowed under strict conditions.

Ruto and his allies said police were being misused by unnamed officials in the Executive, but Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai has denied the claims.

The National Security Advisory Council last month directed the politicians to always seek clearance from police before holding any meeting, in what Ruto and allies said was targetting them.