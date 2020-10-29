Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Matatus at a busy stage in down town Nairobi. Photo/CFM-FILE.

Kenya

Matatu Owners vow to resist Nairobi CBD decongestion unless properly consulted

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29- Plans to decongest Nairobi Central Business District might hit a snag if threats by the Matatu Owners Association are anything to go by.

The association has dared the Nairobi Metropolitan Services to “bring it on”, warning that if not consulted, the programme will fail- like it did when Governor Mike Sonko attempted.

The issue of contention, the Association chairperson Simon Kimutai said, is lack of dialogue and what he describes as a discriminative approach by NMS- as a result reducing them to poor millionaires.

On Thursday, Kimutai told journalists that they have many ‘cards’ to make NMS boss Major General Mohammed Badi to call them on the negotiating table, among them doubling their fare or simply downing their tools.

“At times I have always said, when you bring it on, we say we are lethal,” an agitated Kimutai asserted.

He dismissed the current efforts to decongest the city as a “lot of talk without substance”, saying if at all their plans sail through, the order to bar Matatu’s should apply on all Matatu saccos.

“We understand the city is not expanding and it needs a mechanism of de-congestion to be put in place but not every time threatening businessmen like us that you are going to kick us out of the city ,” he said. When you do not involve us, you don’t understand business and you will not succeed.”

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to launch a decongestion plan next month.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

According to Badi, bus stations are set to be constructed outside the CBD, where all public service vehicles will be terminating their journey.

Along Thika Road, he has indicated that a bus station will be put up in Ngara and Parklands.

And for vehicles coming from Machakos and Lang’ata, their final destination will be at the Kenya Railways Golf Club.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

BBI

Raila says Sh2bn enough for BBI referendum, laughs off IEBC estimate of Sh14bn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29- Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga has lashed out at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for...

18 mins ago

World

France, Germany head to lock down as virus surges in Europe

Paris, France, Oct 28 – Bars, restaurants and services prepared Thursday to shut down in France and Germany as lockdown measures return to Europe...

2 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Let science lead the way in tobacco harm-reduction debate

Recently, British American Tobacco’s (BAT) nicotine pouch marketed by the brand name ‘LYFT’ made headlines after the Ministry of Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

One out of four Kenyans suffer from cardiovascular disease: experts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29- With the rising cases of lifestyle diseases in the country, experts now say that one out of four Kenyans suffers...

3 hours ago

Corona Virus

Magoha says no plan to close schools over surging COVID-19 infections

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 29 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha says there are no plans to close schools following the increased infections of COVID-19....

3 hours ago

Africa

Tanzania’s opposition candidate says won’t accept election results

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania Oct 29 – Tanzania’s main opposition presidential candidate, Tundu Lissu, on Thursday said he would not recognise the outcome of...

3 hours ago

World

India passes eight million coronavirus cases

New Delhi, India, Oct 29 – India passed eight million coronavirus cases on Thursday, with the world’s second-worst-hit country bracing for a new wave...

4 hours ago

World

Hong Kong teen activist Tony Chung charged with secession

Hong Kong, China, Oct 29 – A teenage Hong Kong democracy activist was charged on Thursday with secession, the first public political figure to...

4 hours ago