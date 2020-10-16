Martin Kimani named Permanent Representative to UN, MFA Political Secretary deployed to Berlin

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – National Counter Terrorism Centre Director Amb. Martin Kimani has been posted to United Nations as Kenya’s Permanent Representative in new appointments made by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Before his appointment to head the critical counter terrorism institution, Amb. Kimani served as Permanent Representative and Head of Mission to the United Nations Office in Nairobi and the UN Environment Programme.

Kimani also served as Joint Secretary of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), a constitutional review body appointed by President Kenyatta.

“His Excellency the President has on this Fifteenth Day of October, 2020 caused nominations and appointments to the senior ranks of the public service for persons to serve the Nation as Ambassadors, High Commissioners and Permanent Representatives in Kenya’s Embassies/High Commissions/Missions abroad,” Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua said in a dispatch to newsrooms.

Kimani replaces Cleophas Mailu, who once served as Health Cabinet Secretary in President Kenyatta’s administration.

In other appointments, President Kenyatta deployed Ministry of Foreign Affairs Political and Diplomatic Secretary Ambassador Tom Amolo to Berlin as the top envoy.

Amolo also headed Kenya’s United Nations Security Council (UNSC) campaign for 2021-2022.

President Kenyatta also appointed former Vice Chairperson of the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Consolata Nkatha as the Deputy Head of Mission in Rome.

Former IEBC Commissioner Margaret Mwachanya appointed as Deputy Head of Mission in Islamabad.

Others appointed as High Commissioners are Amb. John Tipis (Canberra), Immaculate Wambua (Ottawa) and Amb. Catherine Mwangi (Pretoria).

Amb. Jean Kamau (Addis Ababa) Linday Kiptiness (Bangkok), Amb. Lemarron Kaanto (Brasilia) and Amb. Daniel Wambura (Bujumbura) were deployed as ambassadors.

Stella Munyi was assigned to Harare, Maj Gen (Rtd) Samuel Nandwa (Juba), Maj Gen (Rtd) Ngewa Mukala (Khartoum), Amb Benson Ogutu (Moscow), Joshua Gatimu (Tehran), Amb Tabu Irina (Tokyo) and Amb Jean Kimani (UN Habitat).

Hudson Ivutsia (Abuja), Joakim Kiarie (London), Maj Gen (Rtd) Thomas Chepkato (Mogadishu), Dr Paul Kibiwott (Moscow), Irene Achieng (New Delhi), Isaac Parashina (Tel Aviv) and Judy Sijini (The Hague) were appointed as Deputy Heads of Missions.