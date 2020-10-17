Man accused of hacking 23-year-old wife and burning her head arrested in Nakuru

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Saturday arrested a man suspected to have murdered his wife in Njoro Sub-County in Nakuru.

34-year-old John Mwagi Githaiga, who is believed to have killed his wife Mercy Njeri Mbatia aged 23, was arrested at Mathangauta area.

The detectives recovered a sword which is suspected to have been used to commit the heinous act.

Githaiga is alleged to have slit her wife’s throat with the sword and later burnt her head, hands and legs.

Recovered sword kept as exhibit. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) October 17, 2020

He will be arraigned in court on Monday to face murder charges.