Makueni policewoman to face murder following lawyer’s death

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – Police Constable Nancy Njeri, who is accused of assaulting her former lover lawyer Onesmus Masaku, will now face a murder charge.

The decision was arrived at Sunday when the lawyer succumbed to injuries he sustained during the attack that occurred last week.

A Magistrate’s court has ordered the suspect to remain in custody until Friday when she will be charged.

Police Headquarters has already said that it has kicked off the process of suspending the officer ahead of the murder charge as required by law. She was being held at the Machakos GK Prison.

Masaku succumbed to injuries on Sunday while receiving treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

“The DPP will be substituting an earlier charge of causing grievous harm to murder charge,” Law Society of Kenya Southern Branch chairperson Mutisya Mutia told journalists on Monday.

Initial police reports indicated that the officer had acted in self-defense after the lawyer attempted to rape her but the account was later vacated after an investigation showed that she went to the lawyer’s house prepared to attack him.

Reports indicate that the policewoman was a former lover of the deceased.