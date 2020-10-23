Makueni policewoman fatally injured a lawyer to be detained for more 19 days

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Oct 23 – A policewoman in Makueni who caused fatal injuries to a lawyer will spend an additional nineteen days in police custody pending the conclusion of a metal assessment and COVID-19 screening.
Nancy Njeri assaulted Makueni-lawyer Onesmus Masaku inflicting cuts on his hands. The lawyer succumbed top the injuries while undergoing treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital on October 18.
The Deputy Registrar at the Machakos High Court Evans Kihago also said the ruling was based on the diary for criminal matters pending before the court.
“I’m well informed that the criminal matters will be on 2nd week of November 2020,” said Kihago.
“There are also some pending issues that need to be finalized by investigating officer including postmortem and recording of statements,” he added.
Njeri is expected to take plea on November 10.
Masaku will be laid to rest on Saturday, October 24, at Ngonda village, Tala in Machakos County.