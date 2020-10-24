Makueni lawyer fatally wounded by policewoman to be laid to rest in Machakos

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 24 – A Makueni based lawyer who succumbed to injuries allegedly inflicted by a policewoman following an assault will be buried at Ngonda Village in Machakos County on Saturday.

The lawyer, Onesmus Masaku, died on Sunday while undergoing treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

Nancy Njeri, the police officer who is accused of assaulting the lawyer, will remain in police custody for three weeks to allow for the conclusion of investigations, a metal assessment and COVID-19 screening.

Njeri who has since been suspended from duty is accused of assaulting Masaku using a panga when she visited his rented house at Wote Town in Makueni County.

An initial police report said Njeri claimed the lawyer invited her to his house to introduce his new girlfriend but made sexual advances instead.

Njeri said she turned him down but that he insisted.