Makueni lawyer assaulted by policewoman succumbs to injuries at KNH

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Makueni-based lawyer Onesmus Masaku has succumbed to injuries he sustained after being assaulted by a policewoman who was his friend.

The officer identified as Nancy Njeri is accused of inflicting serious cuts on the lawyer’s hands, during the incident last week.

Masaku was receiving treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital according to Law Society of Kenya’s Southern Eastern branch Chairperson Justus Mutisyia Mutia.

Initial police reports indicated the police officer had acted in self-defense after the lawyer attempted to rape her. The account was later vacated.

The officer identified as Nancy Njeri is accused of inflicting serious cuts on the lawyer’s hands, during the incident last week/Handout

It is not clear whether the lawyer and the police officer were intimately connected.