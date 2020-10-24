Makueni-based lawyer fatally wounded by policewoman laid to rest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Oct 24 – Onesmus Masaku, the Makueni-based lawyer whose hand was chopped by a policewoman, Constable Nancy Njeri, in unclear circumstances was Saturday laid to rest in Machakos County amid pleas for justice.

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson led an eloquence of lawyers in bidding farewell to one of their own.

In his speech, Havi faulted the police for what he termed was increased cases of murder and assault of lawyers in the country, asking for speedy investigations.

He said there are six cases in court involving murder and assault of lawyers by police officers.

“We will not relent till justice is served. So far, we have six cases in court involving police officers. You recall lawyer Willy Kimani among others,” he said. Nancy Njeri assaulted Makueni-based lawyer Onesmus Masaku inflicting cuts on his hands. The lawyer succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital on October 18/Handout

Havi revealed that a postmortem was conducted on Friday by the pathologist representing the society at Kenyatta National Hospital in readiness for the trial of the officer involved in the fatal assault.

Advocate Andrew Makundi will be the lead counsel in this case in a team of 10 lawyers including Havi and LSK Vice President Carolyne Kamende.

Masaku died on Sunday morning at the Kenyatta National Hospital where he was receiving treatment following the brutal attack at his house in Wote town by the said policewoman.

Masaku was admitted immediately at Wote Referral Hospital in Makueni and later transferred to KNH as his health deteriorated.

He had suffered hand injuries having been chopped using a machete.