Capital News
Education CS George Magoha at Uhuru Gardens Primary School in Nairobi on October 29, 2020. /MOSES MUOKI.

Corona Virus

Magoha says no plan to close schools over surging COVID-19 infections

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 29 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha says there are no plans to close schools following the increased infections of COVID-19.

Kenya has recorded a surge in COVID-19 infections and deaths since last month, with at an average of 10 deaths daily, raising fears of a possible second wave that has forced european countries to impose new tough restrictions.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has already summoned a key summit next week to weigh on available options, with State House saying he is equally concerned at the rising numbers at a time the country was gearing to a full economic resumption.

Schools were reopened early this month, for final years to enable candidates sit for their national examinations but the increase in infections has left parents worried.

Earlier this week, a principal at a school in Mombasa succumbed to the virus.

“As far as the spike in COVID-19 is concerned, yes, it is spiking and it is not only spiking in this country and what we are grappling with is whether we open for other children or not. That decision however is yet to be formally made,” he said on Thursday during a tour of Uhuru Gardens Primary school in Langata where he was assessing the state of the locally assembled desks supplied to the school.

Education CS George Magoha at Uhuru Gardens Primary School on October 29, 2020.

He announced plans to convene a stakeholders meeting that will deliberate on the modalities to guide the re-opening of other classes.

While stressing that the government will not recall learners who already resumed learning- Grade Four, Class 8 and Form Four due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country, Magoha assured that the government was committed to ensure all learners report back to school.

“The government is fully in control of the situation. My ministry and that of Health and Interior are working to ensure that the very best is given to our children,” he said.

By Wednesday, the number of COVID-19 infections in the country stood at 51,851 with934 deaths.

