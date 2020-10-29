Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Palestinian entrepreneur Heba al-Hindi demonstrates a locally-designed and manufactured sterilisation device in Gaza City

World

‘Made-in-Gaza’ device fights coronavirus spread

Published

Palestinian entrepreneur Heba al-Hindi demonstrates a locally-designed and manufactured sterilisation device in Gaza City © AFP / MOHAMMED ABED

Gaza City, Palestinian Territory, Occupied, Oct 29 – Entering a Gaza City restaurant, customers are welcomed by a multi-tasking disinfection machine designed by a Palestinian businesswoman to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the crisis-hit enclave.

Spraying hand sanitiser while taking the person’s temperature, the two-metre (around 6.6-foot) high device offers an all-in-one disinfection experience.

If the body temperature is too high, a red signal will light up. Otherwise the restaurant door opens automatically to allow the customer in.

“In Gaza, we have basic devices imported from abroad to measure temperatures, and others to disinfect, but our devices combine multiple technologies in one,” creator Heba al-Hindi told AFP.

The densely-populated Palestinian coastal enclave, under an Israeli-enforced blockade since 2007, was initially largely spared by Covid-19 when the pandemic broke out.

The company Innovation Makers has created eight anti-Covid products, including a blue and yellow robot-like machine to appeal to children © AFP / MOHAMMED ABED

But dire economic conditions, a poor healthcare system and chronic electricity shortages, partly caused by the blockade, made Gaza especially vulnerable to the virus.

Confirmed infections in the enclave have topped 5,440 with 31 deaths.

“When Covid-19 reached the Gaza Strip, I told myself I had to find a way to fight its spread,” said Hindi.

“Then came the idea of creating a sanitiser and I designed these smart machines.”

– ‘Something new in Gaza’ –

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The 37-year-old mathematics graduate heads Innovation Makers, a company that has created eight anti-Covid products, including a blue and yellow robot-like machine to appeal to children.

She said the project makes money but that “our focus is not on the profit”.

“We’re focusing on a Palestinian product and a Palestinian invention from within the siege in the Gaza Strip, to show this invention to the world.”

The machine is being deployed in the Gaza Strip as part of efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 © AFP / MOHAMMED ABED

Innovation Makers has sold dozens of machines to supermarkets, bakeries and restaurants, for between $550 and $1,500 depending on the technology used.

The products have been patented by the Ramallah-based Palestinian economy ministry, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The company finds spare parts for the devices on the local market but is barred by Israel from exporting the “Made in Gaza” creations, slowing down Hindi’s ambitions.

Management at the Taboun restaurant is delighted with the disinfecting machines they bought.

“The device is remarkable,” said Matar Matar, hospitality manager at the Gaza eatery, adding that he found out about it on social media.

Customers are happy to see that “something new is being developed in Gaza,” he said.

Computer engineer Mohammad Natat, 23, said he was proud to be part of the team that created the machine.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I had the opportunity to take part in this work and be creative in my field,” he said. “It was a huge chance to have some work.”

Around half of Gaza’s population is out of work, two thirds of them young people, according to the World Bank, and more than two thirds of residents depend on humanitarian aid.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Capital Health

India passes eight million coronavirus cases

New Delhi, India, Oct 29 – India on Thursday passed eight million coronavirus cases, with the world’s second-worst-hit country bracing for a possible second...

2 mins ago

World

16 dead, dozens missing in Vietnam landslides after typhoon

Quang Nam, Viet Nam, Oct 29 – Sixteen people were killed and dozens left missing Thursday after landslides triggered by a typhoon hit central...

3 mins ago

World

South Korean ex-president Lee ordered back to prison for 17 years

Seoul, Korea, Republic of, Oct 29 – Former South Korean president Lee Myung-bak was ordered back to prison Thursday as the country’s Supreme Court...

5 mins ago

World

Hong Kong teen activist Tony Chung charged with secession

Hong Kong, China, Oct 29 – A teenage Hong Kong democracy activist was charged on Thursday with secession, the first public political figure to...

8 mins ago

World

US authorities warn of ‘imminent’ cyber threat to hospitals

Washington, United States, Oct 29 – US security authorities warned Wednesday of an “imminent cybercrime threat” to hospitals and healthcare providers, urging them to...

14 mins ago

World

France, Germany impose drastic curbs as virus surges in Europe

Paris, France, Oct 28 – France was preparing to begin a new month-long national lockdown as Germany imposed drastic new curbs, with European leaders...

24 mins ago

Politics

UN official expresses ‘deep concern’ over Mohammed cartoon tensions

United Nations, United States, Oct 29 – The head of a UN anti-extremism body expressed “deep concern” Wednesday about growing tensions over satirical cartoons...

1 hour ago

World

Tanzania holds election marred by accusations of fraud

Stone Town, Tanzania, Oct 28 – Tanzanians voted Wednesday in an election overshadowed by opposition complaints of irregularities such as ballot-box stuffing, as President...

9 hours ago