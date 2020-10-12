LSK’s ‘Occupy Parliament’ March Flops, Turns Into A ‘Cordial Meeting’ Where Tea Was Served

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 12- The much-hyped Parliament take-over by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) flopped Monday, and instead turned into a ‘cordial meeting’ where tea, samosas and sausages were served.

It had been billed as the largest protest march to force the dissolution of Parliament following Chief Justice David Maraga’s advice to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

But the march did not occur as earlier outlined, with a handful of LSK officials and others from the United Green Movement Party were seen marching from the Supreme Court to the National Assembly where only four were allowed in, led by LSK President Nelson Havi.

As soon as they left the meeting where they said they met the Clerk Michael Sialai, photos of the session went viral, in which they were seen having tea.

“Today was a historical day,” Havi declared after the meeting, “

“The majority view of Kenyans is that Parliament has failed,” he said.

There was heavy security presence around Parliament, with anti-riot police, others on horse-back, who were prepared to disperse a huge gathering, due to the publicity the intended march received in the recent weeks.

“The clerk of the National Assembly has indicated to us they have forwarded this matter to court and for that reason, they will abide with the outcome of the court,” Havi told journalists after the meeting, but added, “I will be frank, I do not believe any word they have said.”

And he was categorical that “Kenyans must understand the decision by the Chief Justice is one that cannot be challenged in a court of law, just like none of us can take the President of the Republic of Kenya because of a decision he has made.”

Havi and a group of about 15 lawyers casually walked from the Supreme Court to Parliament buildings armed with two voluminous petitions. LSK has 17,000 registered members.

Notably present was Jonathan Mueke, the United Green Movement Party deputy leader and lawyer Cliff Ombeta.

“We’ve asked the National Assembly clerk to prevail on Parliament leadership to uphold the rule of law. We also cautioned him that any business they shall conduct starting from today is illegal. Including appointments, vetting,” Mueke said.

The lawyers were also joined by a vocal human rights defender, Julius Kamau, who displayed a banner emblazoned “Africa has never been free. Let my people go.”

Havi had earlier indicated that at 2.30pm, legislators from the Senate and National Assembly will cease to become representatives of the people because they have failed to enact the two-thirds gender rule, a requirement of the 2010 Constitution.

Legislators have dismissed LSK’s move as “attention-seeking” and vowed that “we are not going anywhere.”

A High Court in Nairobi has since issued a restraining order to the President, until a petition by two Kenyans opposing Parliament’s dissolution is heard and determined.

Even with ongoing litigation over the dispute, Havi “Kenya is a country governed by the rule of law. An article of the Constitution cannot be challenged.”