Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The entrance of Kenya's National Assembly.

Headlines

LSK vows to press on with ‘Occupy Parliament’ protests from Monday

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11- The Law Society of Kenya has vowed to proceed with planned protests outside Parliament on Monday, to pile pressure on President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve Parliament.

LSK President Nelson Havi, said President Kenyatta ought to respect the law and act as per the advice given to him by Chief Justice David Maraga.

Maraga wrote to Kenyatta two weeks ago, asking him to dissolve Parliament for failing to enact a gender law as required by the Constitution.

LSK will be joined by members of the Green Movement party who voiced their support last week.

“Parliament stands dissolved by operation of law, on October 12 , 2020, should the President of the Republic of Kenya have failed to dissolve it as advised by the Chief Justice,” reads a section of the letter.

The High Court has since issued a restraining order against the move until a petition by two Kenyans is heard and determined.

Havi however, argues that President Kenyatta is not a party to the case, in which the stay order was issued.

On September 24, Havi said LSK will write to the European Union, East African Community, World Bank, and other international development partners “not to transact business with the Republic of Kenya where such a business requires parliamentary approval and oversight.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“This is a grave matter, but it must be undertaken here and now, for there to be adherence to the rule of law and constitutionalism,” Havi asserted.

In his advice, Maraga said he was acting on five petitions filed pursuant to Article 261 (7) of the Constitution.

He said the petitions received between April 2019 and July 2020 had been consolidated into one.

“It is incontestable that Parliament has not complied with the High Court order, As such, for over 9 years now, Parliament has not enacted the legislation required to implement the two-thirds gender rule which, as the court of Appeal observed in its said judgment, it is clear testimony of Parliament’s lackadaisical attitude and conduct in this matter. Consequently, it is my constitutional duty to advise Your Excellency to dissolve Parliament under Article 261 (7) of the Constitution,” he said.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Govt declares lockdown in Eastleigh and Old Town in Mombasa

NAIROBI, Kenya May 6 – The government has now declared a cessation of movement in Nairobi’s Eastleigh and Old Town area of Mombasa, following...

May 6, 2020

Kenya

Kenya positions itself to bridge gap between Africa, CARICOM countries

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 — Kenya is positioning itself to act as a bridge between Africa and the people of the Caribbean. The country...

December 11, 2019

Kenya

Kenya-Suriname sign cooperation framework during Surinamese FM’s inaugural visit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wednesday signed three bilateral agreement with the government of Suriname, one of which sets...

December 11, 2019

Kenya

Kenya among 38 nations pledging $152mn for sustainable urbanisation

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – The UN-Habitat has secured a $152 million commitment from 38 governments and 10 local authorities to finance its sustainable...

May 30, 2019

Kenya

Kenya police kill two terror suspects

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – Two terror suspects were on Sunday morning shot and killed in Nairobi’s Githurai Kimbo estate. The man and his...

May 19, 2013

Kenya

Hillary Clinton due in Kenya on Saturday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton lands in Kenya on Saturday for a one-day official tour.   She is...

August 3, 2012

Kenya

Bigger salaries not the answer, says FKE

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26 – The demand for salary increments will be virtually impossible to meet, the Federation of Kenya (FKE) warns, if the...

November 26, 2011

Kenya

Norwegian killer mocked Kenyan musician

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – A journal released by confessed Norwegian mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik shows that he had made a racial slur...

July 25, 2011