Libyan factions sign ‘permament’ national ceasefire after talks: UN

Geneva, Switzerland, Oct 23 – Libya’s two warring factions signed a “permanent” ceasefire agreement on Friday following five days of talks at the United Nations.
“The 5 + 5 Joint Military Commission talks in Geneva today culminate in a historic achievement as Libyan teams reach a permanent ceasefire agreement across Libya. This achievement is an important turning point towards peace and stability in Libya,” the UN’s Libya mission said on its Facebook page, which showed a live stream of the signing ceremony.