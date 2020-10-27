Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Tatu City is an upcoming mixed development city located in Kiambu County.

business

Let’s strike a balance between development and environmental protection

Patrick Mwaura

Published

Kenya is at an early stage of urbanization, but by 2050 about half of the population will be living in cities.

Around 27 percent of Kenyans today live in urban areas and it is estimated that the country is urbanizing at about 4.3 percent a year. This growth is expected to drive up demand for housing and exert pressure on existing infrastructure.

Over the last ten years, the government has spent approximately Sh 1 trillion in modernization and construction of the road networks. This has increased the country’s road network to more than 160,000 kilometers from less than 60,000 kilometers ten years ago.

The country will still need to invest at least Sh 1 trillion more in the next five years in new road projects and maintenance of existing roads.

Because infrastructure projects often comprise of large-scale civil works, they are likely to affect natural habitats in one way or another through construction.

It is difficult for infrastructure projects to avoid some overlay with natural habitats therefore projects can only seek ways to minimize the impact on the environment.

The Sh62 billion JKIA-Westlands expressway from Mlolongo to Waiyaki way, for instance, was redesigned to avoid touching Nairobi’s Uhuru Park as was previously planned.

The SGR line that stretches from the port of Mombasa to Nairobi, runs through Tsavo West National Park and through Nairobi National Park. Part of the SGR was elevated to allow wildlife to pass without risk of injury. The rest is elevated on embankments, and six underpasses have been constructed to allow wildlife to cross. The SGR engineers designed wildlife paths under the railway line to ease migration of wildlife in the areas. The adjustments did increase the overall cost of the project but it was necessary due to the need to conserve wildlife habitats for the benefits of generations to come.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It is difficult to strike a balance between development and environmental conservation.  Development however does not need to come at the expense of the environment. The country can pick learnings from Malaysia which is one of the larger economies in South Asia.  The country underwent rapid development during the late 20th century and today less than one percent of Malaysian households live in extreme poverty. 

The World Bank projects Malaysia’s economy will transition from an upper-middle-income economy to a high-income economy by 2024.

Despite rapid industrialisation and urbanisation in the country, the issue of environmental protection was given top priority. Malaysia still has 62.3 percent or about 20,456,000 ha of forest coverage, according to FAO. It is recognised as one of the top 12 countries for mega-biodiversity and ranked fourth in the world for having the most tree species. 

The World Bank also indicates that 96 percent of all Malaysians have access to clean cooking energy.

Kenya too can strike a balance between development and environmental conservation. We need to focus more energy on planting at least 1.8 billion seedlings needed to increase forest cover from the current 7.2 per cent to 10 per cent by 2022. Forests, due to their capacity to act as carbon sinks and by providing key environmental services, are globally recognized as critical in climate change mitigation and adaptation.

We also need to encourage Kenyans to switch to clean cooking energy as a majority still cook with firewood and kerosene which have a negative impact on the environment.

Patrick is a communication consultant.

Email: [email protected]

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Pope to celebrate Christmas without congregation: report

Vatican City, Vatican City State, Oct 26 – Pope Francis will have to forego meeting Catholics at the annual Advent and Christmas masses in...

7 mins ago

World

Trump earns Supreme Court boost in election final week

Washington, United States, Oct 26 – President Donald Trump’s struggling reelection campaign received a boost Monday with the confirmation of his latest Supreme Court...

8 mins ago

BBI

Ruto pitches for Senate elevation, warns against party-nominated IEBC commissioners

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Deputy President William Ruto on Monday expressed reservations over the modeling of the Senate under the Building Bridges Initiative...

53 mins ago

World

Kabuga moved to The Hague to face Rwanga genocide charges

The Hague, Netherlands, Oct 26 – Felicien Kabuga, suspected of financing the 1994 Rwandan genocide, has been moved from France to The Hague ahead...

11 hours ago

Capital Health

276 COVID-19 cases reported from 2,126 screened samples, positivity rate averages 13pc

NAIROBI, Kenya October 26 – The health ministry announced 276 more coronavirus cases on Monday picked from 2,162 samples analyzed over a period of...

15 hours ago

BBI

DP Ruto’s critique of BBI proposals attracts cheers and jeers at Bomas

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – There were cheers and jeering at the Bomas of Kenya as Deputy President William Ruto issued his remarks outlining...

15 hours ago

BBI

Raila says uncontested BBI referendum ideal as Kalonzo urges consensus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – Orange Democratic Movement Party leader Raila Odinga and his Wiper counterpart Kalonzo Musyoka on Monday underscored the need for...

16 hours ago

BBI

President Kenyatta says BBI constitutional review seeks to resolve negative ethnicity

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday defended the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional review report he launched at the Bomas...

17 hours ago