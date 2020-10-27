Leaders take on each other in raging BBI debate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27- A national debate on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report has kicked off in earnest following its launch on Monday in what is set dominate the social space for months.

As expected, the battle lines have been drawn along the political divide, with more rifts forming, in an initiative seeking to unite the country.

There are those hailing Deputy President William Ruto’s sentiments during the launch as legendary and the lot that feel it was just empty rhetoric, admonishing him for his hustler nation movement which has been described as a scheme to win the youth by making them think along ‘class’ in reference to the rich and poor.

For Kikuyu legislator Kimani Ichung’wa , it is only the Deputy President and Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi who articulated the “real issues despite the attempts for intimidation through heckling.”

But Mbita Member of Parliament Millie Odhiambo holds a contrary opinion and instead said “the DP was basically launching his No campaign on the basis of 2020 elections and not the report.”

She dismissed the issues the DP raised including the question of inclusivity that he said has not been addressed, including the threat to the independence of the police and the Judiciary.

“Explain to me how having a President who will appoint the Prime Minister from the winning coalition and runners up being opposition leader will sort out the ‘winner-take-it-all’ question. Forgive me if I’m slow,” the Deputy President said on Monday.

But legal experts have dismissed his understanding of the BBI report, saying he is trying to confuse Kenyans.

“That problem of Winner takes it all is cleary taken care of in the BBI report because the president will appoint the Prime Minister, two deputies and Ministers from his side while second runners up will become the Official Leader of Opposition complete with an office in Parliament,” one experts said.

The Leader of Official Opposition, the expert said, will even appoint a shadow cabinet, making him the third most powerful figure after the Prime Minister and Speaker of the National Assembly, this is a departure from the current scenario where the loser has nothing like happened to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who was only accomodated in goverment through an non-official handshake.

“You can see then the winner [of an election] will not take everything because BBI is creating a position for the loser who will become the Leader of Official Opposition,” he said.

Mbita MP however said that, “when you are having a leader of opposition within the house, then we are not talking about the winners takes it all. The one DP Ruto is talking about is a coalition government, yet the BBI does not talk about it.”

As it is now, she said, the feeling is that the Executive is dominated by two tribes, “an issue the BBI report seeks to address.”

Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi has criticized the recommendation to have a Judiciary Ombudsman appointed by the President.

“Members of public in Kenya will not permit any amendment in the Constitution that seeks to take away the independence of the Judiciary,” he said, while claiming there has been a consistent attempt to infringe on the independence of the Judiciary.

National Assembly Leader of Majority Amos Kimunya said it is only the President who should appoint a person to oversight the institution “on behalf of Kenyans.”

“Can a Chief Justice appoint an Ombudsman to check on the excesses of his office? It must be done by someone else,” he said.

“People need to know, if I don’t get justice in a certain arm of government, where should I go,” he posed, in what is promising to be a hot debate.

United States Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter has urged politicians to allow Kenyans to lead the debate.

“It is not for myself or anyone in the United States to make that next step for Kenya as to where they are going in as a democracy. We support BBI as a conversation and we hope that the outcome of it will be the voice of people and not just for politicians,” he said.

“We want the voice of people to be heard,” he said,.

Both the President and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga have urged Kenyans to read the document and make their choice.

The two are pitching for the approval of the report as it is, saying it is aimed at ensuring inclussivity.

“This BBI report is not about anyone becoming president and another prime minister as claimed by some leaders,” Odinga said in reference to claims by Ruto and his allies who see it as a plot to block him from the 2022 presidential race.

Ruto has sent mixed signals on supporting the document, after expressing his reservations at Bomas on Monday.