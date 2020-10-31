Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
KRA Headquarters at Times Tower in Nairobi. /CFM-FILE.

business

KRA seeks regularization of 5 tax laws nullified by court

JULIE OWINO

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 – The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is seeking regularization of five tax administration laws nullified by the High Court over passage by the National Assembly without the Senate’s input.  

The tax collection agency says the order does not affect revenue collection as the nullified laws are still in force as guided by the court.

KRA Commissioner Legal Services and Board Coordination Paul Matuku on Saturday said despite the nullification, the implementation of court order remains suspended for nine months.  

The agency said the enforcement measures already taken by the Authority in implementing the laws are valid.

“Despite the nullification, implementation of Court Orders has been suspended for nine months to allow the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Attorney General to comply with the provisions of Article 110 (3) of the Constitution and regularize the affected laws,” Matuku said.

The nullified laws that relate to tax administration are: The Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendment Act), No. 4 of 2018, The Tax Laws (Amendments) Act, No. 9 of 2018, The Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Act, No. 18 of 2018  The Finance Act, No. 10 of 2018 and  The Statute law (Miscellaneous Amendment) Act, 2019.

The High Court declared the laws null and void in a ruling delivered by a three-judge bench of Justices Jairus Ngaah, Anthony Ndung’u and Teresiah Matheka.

“Where the Constitution decrees a specific procedure to be followed in the enactment of legislation, both Houses of Parliament are bound to follow that procedure. If Parliament violates the procedural requirements of the supreme law of the land, it is for the courts of law, not least the Supreme Court to assert the authority and supremacy of the Constitution,” the judges ruled.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The judges concluded that for such laws to be passed, the Speaker of the National Assembly must first seek the concurrence of his Senate counterpart, particularly on matters touching on devolution.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Georgia opposition unites to oust billionaire’s party in poll

Tbilisi, Georgia, Oct 31 – Georgians voted Saturday in tightly contested parliamentary elections pitting an unlikely union of opposition forces against the increasingly unpopular...

14 mins ago

Kenya

Wamunyinyi-led FORD Kenya faction to hold Delegates Congress in November

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 – The fight to control Ford Kenya is set to escalate in coming months ahead of a planned National Delegates...

2 hours ago

World

China manufacturing growth eases in October but remains strong

Beijing, China, Oct 31 – Factory activity in China dipped slightly in October, according to official data published Saturday, but remained in growth territory...

2 hours ago

World

Covid-hit Slovenia cools on famous daughter Melania

Sevnica, Slovenia, Oct 31 – In contrast to the enthusiasm evident four years ago in Melania Trump’s homeland Slovenia as she ascended to the...

3 hours ago

World

Biden knocks Trump as rivals barnstorm heartland in election finale

Saint Paul, United States, Oct 30 – Joe Biden intensified his attacks Friday on President Donald Trump as they battled over the American Midwest,...

5 hours ago

World

America’s other candidates: From Kanye to Phil Collins (not that one)

Washington, United States, Oct 31 – They include Kanye West, a former child actor, a libertarian and a prohibitionist named Phil Collins. A list...

5 hours ago

World

26 dead, buildings collapse as major quake hits Turkey, Greece

Bayraklı, Turkey, Oct 30 – Rescuers dug through heavy blocks of concrete with their bare hands Saturday in a desperate search for survivors from...

5 hours ago

World

US, Europe coronavirus cases soar, but Trump defiant days before vote

Washington, United States, Oct 30 – The United States saw a record number of new coronavirus infections for the second day running Friday, with...

6 hours ago