KNUT urges Education Ministry to release school calender

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5 – The Kenya Nation Union of Teachers(KNUT) has called on the Ministry of Education to release the new Education calendar that will guide the process of re-opening schools.

Schools have remained closed in Kenya since March when the first case of Coronavirus was confirmed in the country.

“COVID-19 is not going anywhere, it is here to stay and I am glad we have learned how to manage it and therefore, schools should be reopened like yesterday. We cannot afford to waste more time and extend the closure. It is therefore upon the Ministry of Education to release the calendar and let students go back to school,” KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion said.

Universities and colleges started a phased re-opening Monday, starting with the final and third years.

Speaking during the commemoration of World Teacher’s Day, Sossion said the opening of schools was overdue and students need to resume learning especially now that the COVID-19 cases in the county have reduced.

Kenya’s COVID-19 cases have maintained a decline trend since August, with average daily infections standing at about 150. The country had recorded 39,427 cases and 731 fatalities by October 4.

The KNUT Secretary-General has however, called on the government to guarantee the safety of teachers and learners by ensuring that all COVID- 19 regulations and protocols are put in place.

“The impact of COVID-19 is being felt by everyone and so far our teachers have been in school for the last one week. We are urging the government to support our teachers and learners and assure them that they will be safe as they resume learning. Ministry of Health’s regulations and protocols must be well implemented in all our learning institutions,” said Sossion.