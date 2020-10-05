Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion. /CFM-FILE.

Headlines

KNUT urges Education Ministry to release school calender

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5 – The Kenya Nation Union of Teachers(KNUT) has called on the Ministry of Education to release the new Education calendar that will guide the process of re-opening schools.

Schools have remained closed in Kenya since March when the first case of Coronavirus was confirmed in the country.

“COVID-19 is not going anywhere, it is here to stay and I am glad we have learned how to manage it and therefore, schools should be reopened like yesterday. We cannot afford to waste more time and extend the closure. It is therefore upon the Ministry of Education to release the calendar and let students go back to school,” KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion said.

Universities and colleges started a phased re-opening Monday, starting with the final and third years.

Speaking during the commemoration of World Teacher’s Day, Sossion said the opening of schools was overdue and students need to resume learning especially now that the COVID-19 cases in the county have reduced.

Kenya’s COVID-19 cases have maintained a decline trend since August, with average daily infections standing at about 150. The country had recorded 39,427 cases and 731 fatalities by October 4.

The KNUT Secretary-General has however, called on the government to guarantee the safety of teachers and learners by ensuring that all COVID- 19 regulations and protocols are put in place.

“The impact of COVID-19 is being felt by everyone and so far our teachers have been in school for the last one week. We are urging the government to support our teachers and learners and assure them that they will be safe as they resume learning. Ministry of Health’s regulations and protocols must be well implemented in all our learning institutions,” said Sossion.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Kenya

NTSA summons 2 matatu SACCO officials over Murang’a chaos

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5 – The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has now summoned sacco officials from the Neo Kenya Mpya Commuters Limited...

3 hours ago

World

In an era of team science, are Nobels out of step?

Paris, France, Oct 5 – With the 2020 Nobel prizes this week comes a recurrent question: has the world’s most prestigious awards for physics,...

3 hours ago

Corona Virus

COVID-19: Kenyan universities and colleges start phased reopening

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 5 – Kenyan universities and colleges which were closed in March over COVID-19 started a phased re-opening Monday as the country...

5 hours ago

Headlines

Trump criticized for leaving hospital to greet supporters

Washington, United States, Oct 4 – US President Donald Trump sparked an angry backlash from the medical community Sunday with a protocol-breaking visit to...

6 hours ago

World

Interpol issues ‘red notice’ for Thai Red Bull heir over hit-and-run

Bangkok, Thailand, Oct 4 – Interpol has issued a “red notice” to arrest the fugitive Thai heir to the Red Bull billions for his...

9 hours ago

World

France, Italy step up rescue efforts after floods

Saint-Martin-Vesubie, France, Oct 4 – French and Italian rescue services stepped up search efforts Sunday after floods cut off several villages in the mountainous...

14 hours ago

County News

IG Orders Arrest Of MPs Alice Wahome And Ndindi Nyoro Over Murang’a Chaos

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – Police were Sunday night looking for two Members of Parliament allied to Deputy President William Ruto over chaos that...

19 hours ago

World

New Caledonia rejects independence from France

Noumea, France, Oct 3 – The South Pacific territory of New Caledonia chose to remain French on Sunday, narrowly rejecting independence in a tightly-fought...

19 hours ago