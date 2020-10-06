KNEC reslots 2020 KCPE, KCSE assessments to March 2021

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – The Kenya Certificate of Primary Examination (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) assessments initially scheduled to kick off from October 27 and November 4 were Tuesday rescheduled to March 2021, following approval by Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha.

The examinations administered by the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) will begin on March 22 and March 25 respectively.

KCPE exams will be concluded on March 24 with the KCSE examination marking expected to commence on April 19 and be concluded on May 7, Magoha said in an advisory issued to newsrooms.

The revised KNEC examination timetable was published as part of the reviewed academic calendar signaling the phased reopening of learning institutions closed in March following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Magoha however emphasized that all COVID-19 containment protocols including the installation of sanitization booths and social distancing will be adhered to.

All schools have also been linked to health facilities to facilitate prompt response to coronavirus-related emergencies.