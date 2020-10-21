Connect with us

President Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga with rthe BBI tTask Force that handed them the report on October 21, 2020 at the Kisii State Lodge.

County News

Kisii State Lodge Gazetted as a Protected Area

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has gazetted Kisii State Lodge as a Protected Area.

With the new development, it will be unlawful for anyone to be there without authority from the National Police Service.

Kenya has three State Houses, the main one at Nairobi, Mombasa and Nakuru.

The new State Lodge joins list of others Sagana, Eldoret, Kakamega and Kisumu among others across the country.

Kisii State Lodge was gazetted on the day it played host to the unveiling of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga, at a ceremony skipped by Deputy President William Ruto.

Kenyatta was in Kisii since Tuesday when he officiated the Mashujaa Day celebrations.

“You are my first guests,” the President told a delegation of leaders and residents.

State Lodges serve as an official residence and office for the President while visiting an area.

