Businessman Dr. Chris Kirubi (centre) with ODM leader Raila Odinga (right) and CENTUM CEO James Mworia at Two Rivers Mall on October 14, 2020 when Gor Mahia was handed the mall's training ground.

Kirubi says Yes to BBI, urges unveiling of the report

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 15 – The Building Bridges Initiative received a major boost after businessman Chris Kirubi declared his support for the national unity pact driven by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Dr Kirubi urged President Kenyatta and Odinga to fast-track the unveiling of the report so as to kickstart the road to the referendum.

He spoke on Wednesday when he handed the Two Rivers Mall training ground to Gor Mahia, at a ceremony attended by Odinga.

“The former Prime Minister came to see me and I would like to say he is welcome again, because we are together, he is a fighter and we all wish you well especially when you launch the BBI,” he said, “we are eagerly waiting for it because it is overdue and it is something we support.”

ODM leader Raila Odinga and Businessman Dr. Chris Kirubi at Two Rivers Mall with other leaders on October 14, 2020 when the tycoon handed the mall’s training ground to Gor Mahia.

The initiative was established to look at nine issues including ethnic antagonism, corruption and devolution which are among the greatest challenges facing the country since independence in 1963.

On his part, Odinga said he is determined, with President Kenyatta, to heal the country’s socio-political and economic ills.

The ODM Leader added that the fight against poverty, ignorance and diseases was the main reason behind the formation of the BBI Task-Force after their March 2018 handshake that ended political animosity.

“Kenya does not deserve to be where it is today, we want a Kenya that is united as it is in our national anthem, that we shall dwell in unity, peace and liberty, and that plenty be found within our borders. But that plenty will not drop down like manna from heaven, it will come through the sweat and toil of our people, we need to give our people an opportunity to be able to be more gainfully employed,” the former PM stated.

Odinga, who was the chief guest at the event to celebrate the partnership between Two Rivers and Kenya Premier League defending Champions Gor Mahia FC, said the adoption of the BBI recommendations was the starting point to a path to “inclusivity and unity of the country.”

“BBI will bring us together, we mean well for Kenyans with the president,” he said.

During the ceremony, Odinga and Dr. Kirubi joined the Gor Mahia players in entertainment that included the ‘Jerusalema Challenge’ craze that has caused a storm in the social media.

