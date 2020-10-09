Kenyan MPs to join Jerusalema dance challenge, rehearsals underway: Majority Leader

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – Members of the National Assembly are set to join the now-global Jerusalema dance challenge featuring a South African-based Master KG record released on May 17 and which has since attacked 28,633,306 views on YouTube.

Leader of Majority Leader Amos Kimunya disclosed that MPs have been holding practice sessions and are due to film the dance on Wednesday, October 14.

The Kipipiri MP said the Jerusalema challenge will showcase the work done by Parliament and show solidarity with those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo and Nominated MP David Sankok said the Master KG hit track has provided an uplifting soundtrack for difficult times especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We took this challenge to show Kenyans that there is peace in diversity, because we are drawn from different political parties and different regions,” Odhiambo started.

“Mr Speaker, I was there during the practice session this afternoon and we really did dance and I am sure I have reduced some weight. I would encourage persons with disabilities to dance because I was dancing with my crutches. Mr Speaker, I am sure if you were there you would have enjoyed it, so I also encourage you, Mr Speaker, when we will be dancing, I want you to dance alongside me because I will teach you some important moves,” Sankok quipped.

Emuhaya MP Omboka Milemba caused laughter in the Chamber after asking what the craze was all about.

“I wanted to ask that the leader could elaborate because I and maybe a few of us don’t know what this thing is, I don’t know whether it’s a challenge show because some of us could also be talented and we want to be part of it and show our challenge,” Milemba posed.

House Speaker Justin Muturi urged other legislators to take part in the dance challenge to reflect on the difficult journey Kenyans and the world have travelled while quietly rejoicing in the remarkable and diverse heritage of the continent.

All around the world, people, including health care workers, metro police officers and priests, have been sharing videos of themselves dancing to the song under the hashtag #JerusalemChallenge.