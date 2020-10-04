Connect with us

A Public Health promotion officer mobilising communities in Kawangware for COVID-19 mass testing.

Kenya

Kenya records 243 new COVID-19 cases with 3 deaths

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 4 – Kenya recorded 243 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, raising the country’s caseload to 39, 427 cases.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new infections were identified from 4, 385 which were tested since Saturday.

Of the new infections, 179 are males while 64 are females.

“The youngest is a four-month-old infant while the oldest is 80,” he said.

Nairobi County produced majority of the new infections after recording 70 cases followed by Nakuru which recorded 44.

Kagwe added that 219 patients, who were under the home-based care program had been cleared of the virus, while another 14 were discharged from various hospitals countrywide raising the total number of recoveries in the country to 26, 659 cases.

Three more patients succumbed to the virus raising the country’s death toll to 731.

Kenya has started re-opening the economy which had slowed down since March when the first case was detected in the country.

