Kenya records 22 COVID-19 infections, the lowest ever

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5 – Kenya on Monday recorded 22 COVID-19 infections, the lowest since the pandemic struck the country in March.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman said the cases were detected from 595 samples tested across the country. The sample size was also the lowest ever by the Health Ministry.

Dr Aman said the recovery rate was impressive after 376 patients were declared free of the disease Monday, raising the national tally to 27, 035.

Four new deaths raised the country’s fatalities from the virus to 735, Dr Aman said.

The new infections recorded Monday raised the country’s caseload to 39,449.

Kenya has started reopening the economy, with the night curfew pushed to 11pm when bars close.

Universities and colleges were also reopened on Monday, with schools expected to resume studies in the coming weeks.

The country had been on a partial lockdown since March, when the first case was detected in the country in what has negatively affected the economy.

“We want to appeal to Kenyans to continue adhering to COVID-19 protocols so that we do not experience the second spike in the infections of the disease,” Dr. Aman said while noting that a section of Kenyans have since “thrown caution to the wind.”