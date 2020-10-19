Kenya records 195 COVID-19 cases as 7 more patients succumb

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 19 – Kenya’s coronavirus cases rose to 45, 076 Monday when the Ministry of Health announced confirmation of 195 new case.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, who has warned of a possible second wave, said the new infections were identified from 1, 852 samples which were tested since Sunday.

“We must take this matter very seriously because we can easily get to the second wave,” he said Sunday, when he warned politicians to stop holding huge rallies in total disregard of the public health guidelines on controling the spread of the virus.

Kagwe said there were 39 patients in critical condition admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in various health facilities.

Of more concern is the increase in deaths which rose to 839 Monday when seven more patients succumbed.

“We have seen an increase in deaths in the recent weeks and this is not a good sign,” Kagwe said.

Cumulatively, 1, 084 patients were undergoing treatment in hospitals countrywide while 2, 480 were receiving treatment under the home-based care programme, Kagwe said.

The government has warned that it will not hesitate to re-introduce tight measures which were relaxed last month when bars, schools and churches were reopened.

The Ministry of Health has since warned of a possible second wave of coronavirus infections in the country owing to the laxity exhibited by majority of Kenyans.

Kagwe on Sunday noted that with the country registering a steady increase in the number of infections each passing day, their is reason for many Kenyans to be worried.

While citing the blatant breach of COVID-19 protocols witnessed in public gatherings, bars and other social places, Kagwe underscored that their is need for Kenyans to take the virus seriously.

“We have seen Kenyans all over walking without masks, and politicians holding huge rallies,” he said, “this is dangerous and can get us into more trouble.”

Kenya lifted tough COVID-19 restrictions last month, opening bars, schools and churches after infections cases declined but the country has recorded a sharp increase in since the beginning of October, with a daily fatality rate of at least 10 people.

“We are increasingly worried because now we have 28 patients in ICU,” he said, “we must get back to taking this disease serious and know that it is not gone yet.”

There have been heightened political activities in the country since last month by top politicians, including President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy William Ruto and Opposition chief Raila Odinga who have been holding huge meetings in various parts of the country.

And with the release of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report expected this week, Kenya is most likely headed into more political frenzy raising fears of more infections even as the Health Ministry warned of a second wave.