Kenya Power reports outages in Nairobi, Rift Valley, Western and South Nyanza

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – The Kenya Power Company on Wednesday confirmed a mass power outage affecting four regions in the country following a technical hitch on two major power supply lines.

Power backouts in town centres located in the four affected regions were reported shortly before 7pm.

“We’d like to apologize to our customers for the inconvenience caused and reassure them that our technical is currently working to identify the root cause and restore power to the affected areas,” the utility farm said in a brief statement.