Kenya keen to reclaim her position in Space

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22- Kenya has embarked on a journey to reclaim its position in the space sector to enhance access to services and grow the demand for space services through effective and efficient delivery.

Speaking during the launch of the Kenya Space Agency (KSA) Strategic Plan for 2020-2025 financial years, Defence Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma said Kenya holds a natural position that contributes to Human Development and plans to capitalize on it.

“Kenya has a vital magical location that combined within the East African Coast that would in fact contribute to humanity. It is, therefore, important that we harness this geographical advantage in space science together with our partnership with Italy and other countries in order to bring its benefits to the world and Kenya,” Juma said.

Kenya Space Agency Chairperson James Aruasa pointed out that the Strategic Plan is timely and will help steer the country to the forefront in utilizing and enhancing Space Technology.

“The time is ripe for Kenya to reclaim her leadership position in the Space sector. Defense and security have been identified as potential beneficiaries of Space technology products,” Aruasa said.

In the newly launched plan, KSA has prioritized four core strategic areas in the realization of its mandate.

They include; Delivery of Space Services, Developing National Space Capabilities, Sector Coordination, Leadership, Corporate Positioning and Sustainability.

The agency seeks to implement provisions of the Kenya Space Policy to fulfill these expectations.

Aruasa further stated that Kenya’s entry into the Space arena is for social-economic development and all activities will be guided by existing international treaties.

The strategic plan provides a clear roadmap and firmly anchors Space science, technology and related applications as key drivers for development in tandem with the National aspirations, political, social and economic goals.

The KSA was established and mandated under the order of 2017, to coordinate, regulate and promote the development of the Space Sector in the country.