Kalonzo says Wiper will shock Raila and Ruto in Msambweni by-election

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13- Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has told Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga to prepare for a ‘political shock’ in the Msambweni by-election.

Speaking while unveiling the party’s candidate, Sheikh Mohamud, at the party headquarters on Tuesday, Kalonzo laughed off claims that the Msambweni by-election was a two-horse race between Raila and Ruto.

“As Wiper, we are well prepared and we are confident with our candidate. Those saying the race is between Raila and Ruto will be in for a rude shock,” said Kalonzo.

Kalonzo also called on police to treat politicians equally amid concerns that police have been selective in enforcing the law on public gatherings.

He called on other politicians and leaders to ensure they notify the police of their meetings in good time so as to avoid unnecessary confrontations.

“If the advisory is selective then it’s illegal because citizens must be served equally by our state agencies but again as leaders we must alert police in good time,” said Kalonzo.

He was referring to the recent directive by the National Security Advisory Committee (NSAC) that requires meeting organisers to seek clearance from the police, in what had been widely interpreted as targetting the Deputy President who is involved in campaigns for the 2022 presidential election.

Ruto and leaders loyal to him have questioned why it is only their meetings that are targeted when Odinga continue to hold huge political gatherings with state protection.