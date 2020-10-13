Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kalonzo unveiled Wiper party candidate Sheikh Mohamud for the Msambweni by-election.

Kenya

Kalonzo says Wiper will shock Raila and Ruto in Msambweni by-election

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13- Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has told Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga to prepare for a ‘political shock’ in the Msambweni by-election.

Speaking while unveiling the party’s candidate, Sheikh Mohamud, at the party headquarters on Tuesday, Kalonzo laughed off claims that the Msambweni by-election was a two-horse race between Raila and Ruto.

“As Wiper, we are well prepared and we are confident with our candidate. Those saying the race is between Raila and Ruto will be in for a rude shock,” said Kalonzo.

Kalonzo also called on police to treat politicians equally amid concerns that police have been selective in enforcing the law on public gatherings.

He called on other politicians and leaders to ensure they notify the police of their meetings in good time so as to avoid unnecessary confrontations.

“If the advisory is selective then it’s illegal because citizens must be served equally by our state agencies but again as leaders we must alert police in good time,” said Kalonzo.

He was referring to the recent directive by the National Security Advisory Committee (NSAC) that requires meeting organisers to seek clearance from the police, in what had been widely interpreted as targetting the Deputy President who is involved in campaigns for the 2022 presidential election.

Ruto and leaders loyal to him have questioned why it is only their meetings that are targeted when Odinga continue to hold huge political gatherings with state protection.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Malaysia’s Anwar meets king in bid to topple government

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Oct 13 – Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim had a long-awaited meeting with the king Tuesday, seeking to prove he has...

2 hours ago

Headlines

HAVI: In War, Kitchen Is The First Place To Occupy

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 13, Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi has defended his ‘cordial meeting’ with the National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai,...

3 hours ago

Corona Virus

70pc of polled parents concerned children could contract COVID-19 in schools: TIFA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 – A new survey by the Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA) has revealed that 70 per cent of households...

4 hours ago

World

Trump tells fans on post-Covid comeback tour: ‘I feel so powerful’

Sanford, United States, Oct 12 – Deprived of his beloved campaign trail for 10 days by Covid-19, President Donald Trump took center stage again...

4 hours ago

County News

NYS candidates to produce COVID-19 free attestations during November listing

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 –  Prospective candidates wishing to participate in this year’s National Youth Service recruitment slated for November will be required to...

4 hours ago

Top stories

Tough questioning ahead for Supreme Court nominee Barrett

Washington, United States, Oct 12 – President Donald Trump’s US Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett faces a sharply divided Senate Tuesday for her...

5 hours ago

Corona Virus

China tests entire city for virus as WHO slams herd immunity idea

Beijing, China, Oct 13 – China rushed Tuesday to test an entire city of nine million within days after a minor coronavirus outbreak, as...

5 hours ago

County News

Only 3,000 Guests Invited To Mashujaa Day In Kisii – PS Kibicho

KISII, Kenya Oct 13 – Only 3,000 invited guests will be allowed into the Gusii Stadium during this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations set for...

6 hours ago