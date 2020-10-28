Kakamega best perfoming county as Tana River ranked worst

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28- A new survey by Infotrak has listed Kakamega County as the best performing, placing Governor Wycliffe Oparanya ahead of the pack.

The survey ranked Kakamega at 57.2 per cent followed by Kwale at 54.8 percent.

Makueni took the third position with 54.7 percent while Kisumu is ranked fourth with 53.4 percent.

“Coincidentally, Oparanya is also rated the best County chief with a massive 82.3 percent,” said Infotrack Chief Executive Officer Angela Ambitho whiel referring to the Council of Governors Chairman.

She said the survey coversed the last one year.

Oparanya is closely followed by Governor Salim Mvurya of Kwale at 77.1 percent, with the survey placing Makueni Governor Prof. Kivutha Kibwana third with 74.4 percent.

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o is fourth at 65.9 percent, with Machakos county chief Dr. Alfred Mutua closing the list of the top five at 65.1 percent.

Infotrack said it conducted the survey through Computer Assisted Telephone system, with respondents interviewed across all the 47 Counties.

In the bottom list, the survey placed Tana River as the least performing at 39.5 percent.