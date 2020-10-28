Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
CoG Chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya/FILE/CFM - Moses Muoki

County News

Kakamega best perfoming county as Tana River ranked worst

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28- A new survey by Infotrak has listed Kakamega County as the best performing, placing Governor Wycliffe Oparanya ahead of the pack.

The survey ranked Kakamega at 57.2 per cent followed by Kwale at 54.8 percent.

Makueni took the third position with 54.7 percent while Kisumu is ranked fourth with 53.4 percent.

“Coincidentally, Oparanya is also rated the best County chief with a massive 82.3 percent,” said Infotrack Chief Executive Officer Angela Ambitho whiel referring to the Council of Governors Chairman.

She said the survey coversed the last one year.

Oparanya is closely followed by Governor Salim Mvurya of Kwale at 77.1 percent, with the survey placing Makueni Governor Prof. Kivutha Kibwana third with 74.4 percent.

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o is fourth at 65.9 percent, with Machakos county chief Dr. Alfred Mutua closing the list of the top five at 65.1 percent.

Infotrack said it conducted the survey through Computer Assisted Telephone system, with respondents interviewed across all the 47 Counties.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In the bottom list, the survey placed Tana River as the least performing at 39.5 percent.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Siaya county rolls out rapid COVID-19 testing at Maranda School after confirmed virus case

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 28 – Siaya County Government has kicked off targeted COVID-19 testing at the Maranda High School after a student tested positive for...

11 mins ago

Capital Health

Quack doctor Mugo Wa Wairimu handed 3 years

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 28 – James Mugo Wa Wairimu, the fake doctor who operated a clinic in Nairobi without a licence has been sentenced....

39 mins ago

Headlines

2,689 people killed in road accidents since Jan

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – 2,689 people were killed in road accidents in Kenya since January. The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) on...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Immaculate Kassait pledges to actualize data protection if appointed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – Immaculate Kassait, who was nominated for the position of Data Commissioner, has assured Kenyans that she will guarantee the...

2 hours ago

County News

Court orders medical exam on Waititu after skipping graft case on ‘medical grounds’

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 28 – Embattled former Kiambu Governor Ferdinard Waititu, has suffered a setback after the court declined to exclude him from attending...

4 hours ago

World

Merkel eyes tough new curbs to tame virus before Christmas

Berlin, Germany, Oct 28 – Chancellor Angela Merkel is seeking drastic new curbs, including fresh shutdowns hitting leisure, sports and the food and drink...

4 hours ago

Africa

Raila jets out to DRC for talks with Tshisekedi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28- African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development Raila Odinga has left the country for a two-day visit to the Democratic...

5 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta Assents To IEBC Bill On Hiring Commissioners

NAIROBI, Kenya Oc 28 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has signed into law the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (Amendment) Bill No. 3 of 2019...

5 hours ago