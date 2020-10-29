Kagwe sends strongest warning of second wave after surging COVID-19 deaths

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29 – The Ministry of Health has issued the strongest warning yet on a possible second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, after losing 68 people in a week.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the high death toll and infections registered in the country in the latest weeks is worrying and has urged Kenyans to strictly adhere to public health regulations.

“Health care is such a person experience. It couldn’t get more personal than your body, your illness and how you feel,” the CS said Thursday, during a tour of Mombasa County.

Kagwe said the current COVID-19 infection rate had shot up from an average of 4 percent per week in September to 15 percent this month.

On Thursday, 761 cases were detected from 4,830 samples raising the total infections in the country to 52,612 since March.

Fatalities also rose to 964 after 14 patients succumbed to the virus since Wednesday.

Kagwe said 1,084 patients were admitted in various hospitals countrywide, with 35 of them in the Intensive Care Unit.

“Looking at these grim statistics, it is obvious that something has certainly gone amiss,” he said, “We suddenly seem to have dropped our guard on matters containment and adherence to prescribed protocols. When we treat this disease normally, it will treat us very abnormally.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The rising number of COVID-19 deaths and infections have caught the attention of President Uhuru Kenyatta who has convened the 6th Extraordinary session of the National and County Governments Summit on Wednesday next week to discuss find mitigating measures.

“The session shall consider the evolution of the disease as well as the epidemiological models on how COVID-19 may propagate within our country over the months of November and December 2020,” said Kanze Dena, State House Spokeswoman, “The Session shall also review the efficacy of the containment measures in place, as well as the impact of the easing of the restrictions that were in place.”

Kenya lifted tough restrictions in August, when the airspace was opened for international passengers.

Other measures relaxed include re-opening bars and restaurants which had remained closed since March and allowing places of worship to resume services.

A night curfew was also extended from 9pm to start at 11 am to 4am.

On Wednesday, Dena said the summit to be chaired by President Kenyatta will also seek to assess how infections are likely to be in the festive months of November through to December.

“Kenyans should continue to wear facemasks correctly while in public spaces, apply correct hand hygiene at all times, and adhere with the physical and social distancing guidelines and protocols that have been put in place to safeguard our individual and collective health and safety,” the dispatch from State House said.

The Ministry of Health has attributed the rising numbers to the increased number of political activities- where little or no precautionary measures are observed.