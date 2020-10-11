JSC set to undertake Staff Recruitment and Magistrates’ Promotion Interviews

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11 – The Judicial Service Commission is set to commence magistrates’ promotion interviews and the recruitment of staff from Monday as it scales up its operations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

JSC Secretary Ann Amadi said JSC is seeking to employ candidates for various positions as part of its efforts to enhance the human resources capacity of the judiciary.

She said the commission had advertised 158 positions for Legal Researchers posts, 30 positions for the Senior Legal Researchers posts and 14 positions for the Law Clerks posts.

JSC will then embark on promotional interviews for Magistrates and Kadhis.

“To this end, and as part of its efforts to enhance the human resources capacity of the Judiciary, the JSC will be conducting physical interviews from 12th October to 3rd November, 2020,” she said in a statement issued on Sunday.

The Commission has also announced the resumption of physical operations in strict compliance with the Ministry of Health protocols.

This, therefore, means that the public can now access the JSC offices in line with the laid down COVID-19 protocols.

“The Judicial Service Commission is committed to promoting and facilitating the independence and accountability of the Judiciary and the efficient, effective and transparent administration of justice.”