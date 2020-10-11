Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The Judiciary Headquarters in Nairobi. /CFM-FILE.

Kenya

JSC set to undertake Staff Recruitment and Magistrates’ Promotion Interviews

MARGARET NJUGUNAH

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11 – The Judicial Service Commission is set to commence magistrates’ promotion interviews and the recruitment of staff from Monday as it scales up its operations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

JSC Secretary Ann Amadi said JSC is seeking to employ candidates for various positions as part of its efforts to enhance the human resources capacity of the judiciary.

She said the commission had advertised 158 positions for Legal Researchers posts, 30 positions for the Senior Legal Researchers posts and 14 positions for the Law Clerks posts.  

JSC will then embark on promotional interviews for Magistrates and Kadhis. 

“To this end, and as part of its efforts to enhance the human resources capacity of the Judiciary, the JSC will be conducting physical interviews from 12th October to 3rd November, 2020,” she said in a statement issued on Sunday.

The Commission has also announced the resumption of physical operations in strict compliance with the Ministry of Health protocols.

This, therefore, means that the public can now access the JSC offices in line with the laid down COVID-19 protocols.

“The Judicial Service Commission is committed to promoting and facilitating the independence and accountability of the Judiciary and the efficient, effective and transparent administration of justice.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Capital Health

COVID-19 in Kenya: 6 new deaths and 388 cases recorded

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11- Kenya recorded six deaths from COVID-19 Sunday, raising the country’s death toll to 766, according to government figures. The official...

13 mins ago

Kenya

Govt disburses Sh14.5bn for free basic education

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11- The Ministry of Education has disbursed Sh14.5 billion to public schools to fund the free basic education programme ahead of...

2 hours ago

Headlines

LSK vows to press on with ‘Occupy Parliament’ protests from Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11- The Law Society of Kenya has vowed to proceed with planned protests outside Parliament on Monday, to pile pressure on...

2 hours ago

County News

Family Bank partners with Kenya private Schools Association as learning resume

Nairobi, Kenya, Oct 11 – Family Bank has signed a partnership with Kenya Private Schools Association (KPSA) that seeks to support learning as the...

4 hours ago

World

Heavy shelling and civilian casualties dash hopes for Karabakh ceasefire

Stepanakert, Azerbaijan, Oct 11 – Hopes that a Russian-brokered ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan might hold were further dashed Sunday, with both sides accusing...

4 hours ago

World

India infections top seven million as Trump gets back on campaign trail

New Delhi, India, Oct 9 – India’s coronavirus cases surged past seven million on Sunday as US President Donald Trump got back on the...

4 hours ago

World

17 dead in Thailand bus-train collision

Bangkok, Thailand, Oct 11 – At least 17 passengers were killed and more than dozen injured on Sunday when a bus collided with a...

4 hours ago

Africa

Kenyan filmmaker hopes to follow in Hollywood’s LGBTQ footsteps

London, United Kingdom, Oct 11 – The Kenyan director behind a new documentary about a gay couple struggling for acceptance in the east African...

4 hours ago